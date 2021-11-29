Letter to the editor | In support of Hakeem Jefferson and the Early Career Black Faculty Group

By From the Community on November 29, 2021

To our Stanford Community,

In response to the recent racist attacks on Professor Hakeem Jefferson and the open letter published in The Stanford Daily from the Early Career Black Faculty Group, we, the chairs of the Basic Bioscience Departments in the Stanford Schools of Medicine, Humanities and Sciences, and Engineering, the directors of the Biosciences Institutes and the directors of the Interdisciplinary Biosciences Programs, express our support for Professor Jefferson and the requests made in the open letter. We condemn the coordinated, racist attacks against Professor Jefferson and call on ourselves, our community and our University to help protect and defend our Black colleagues in response to these attacks. We commit to developing proactive strategies, in coordination with our Black faculty, to prevent these attacks in the future, and when we cannot prevent them, to respond to them quickly and to mitigate their negative impacts. We hope that we can help Stanford become a community where all of our members feel safe and included as we pursue our scholarly endeavors and career aspirations.

— Chairs of Basic Biomedical Science Departments in the Schools of Medicine, Engineering, and Humanities and Science, directors of the Biosciences Institutes and the directors of the Interdisciplinary Biosciences Programs

