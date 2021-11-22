University reports 27 total new COVID-19 cases

By Logan Gaines on November 22, 2021

The University reported 13 new student and 14 new faculty, staff and postdoctoral scholar COVID-19 cases for the week of Nov. 15, according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

Of the 14 positive cases for faculty, staff and postdocs, seven are included in the University’s testing count, and the other seven either tested outside of the University’s surveillance testing system or tested positive prior to last week and recently reported it to the University, according to the dashboard. The University wrote that there is little to no viral spread among employees at University workplaces.

This week’s case count is a decline from last week’s outbreak, during which the University reported 15 faculty, staff and postdoc cases and 26 student cases — six of which came from a row house. While faculty, staff and postdoc cases have remained relatively constant, new student cases have dropped by 13. Since last week, Stanford’s seven-day positivity rate has fallen from 0.18% to 0.11% and continues to remain lower than the county’s 1.2% positivity rate and the state’s 1.9%.

University spokesperson E.J. Miranda did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding whether the University’s COVID-19 guidelines will change in response to the new case count.

Over the past 64 weeks, Stanford has conducted more than 481,000 student and 283,000 faculty, staff and postdoc COVID-19 tests through the University’s surveillance testing program. In total, 394 students and 313 faculty, staff and postdocs have tested positive, according to the dashboard.

Stanford Health Care offers COVID-19 booster vaccinations to eligible, at-risk individuals, and the University continues to monitor COVID-19 variants and enforce weekly COVID-19 testing and indoor masking requirements, regardless of vaccination status. Stanford also continues to emphasize that vaccination, testing and masking can prevent serious illness, according to the dashboard.