Package center to return items after 9 days, including over winter break

By Nikolas Liepins on November 16, 2021

Starting Nov. 22, UG2, the University’s mail service provider, will return packages to sender if they remain unclaimed after nine days, according to a Tuesday email sent by Residential & Dining Enterprises (R&DE) to students.

This policy update comes amid a tumultuous shift in University mail service providers and just before winter break, during which many students will be leaving campus for multiple weeks.

Packages delivered to mail lockers will be held there for two days before being transferred to a package center, where they will remain for seven days, the email read. Parcels delivered directly to a package center will be held at the center for a total of nine consecutive days. If the package is still unclaimed after nine days in either case, “the package will be returned to sender due to the limited space in the package centers,” according to R&DE. Prior to this announcement, students were instructed to pick up packages within seven days of processing.

UG2 will notify individuals who currently have packages that have gone unclaimed for nine or more days, according to the email.

R&DE added that “undergraduate packages cannot be held over winter break.” Students who plan to be off campus for more than nine days can authorize a proxy to collect their package.

The email also recommended that students who are ordering items to campus in the coming weeks do so as soon as possible to avoid shipping delays. Students who plan to use the Tresidder package center during Thanksgiving and winter break should be aware of closures on the following dates: