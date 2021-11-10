Councilors scrutinize NomCom, search for broader solutions to advocacy roadblocks

By Tammer Bagdasarian on November 10, 2021

The Graduate Student Council (GSC) criticized the Nominations Commission (NomCom), the student-run commission responsible for selecting students to serve on various University committees, for inadequate graduate student representation and maintaining outdated and incomplete records during its Wednesday meeting.

The scrutiny comes during a spree of commission nominations on which the GSC is set to vote next week. Councilors have struggled to overcome a substantial communication and information gap between the GSC, NomCom and its nominees — leaving the GSC with little to no knowledge of the nominees and the personnel on Stanford’s committees, according to councilors. Just last week, the GSC voted against confirming a nominee to the Constitutional Council after repeated failures to make contact with the appointee.

No members of NomCom were present to hear councilors’ concerns. A representative from NomCom did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to GSC councilors, NomCom nominations make a sizable impact on the progress of student advocacy efforts, given that the committees that the nominees join are responsible for engaging in meaningful communication with administrators on behalf of the student body.

Gaining traction with administrators is already difficult enough for graduate student advocates, according to fifth-year modern thought and literature Ph.D. student Jamie Fine.

“The opportunity here that we don’t want to lose is the possibility of these administrators actually having to see the GSC as people,” Fine said. “I’ve spoken to administrators who think that the ASSU is entirely undergraduate and that the GSC is some separate body. They don’t know what we do and they don’t understand why we exist. At least putting forth a little bit more of a presence as graduate students who are engaged on campus might be useful.”

Ensuring that graduate student advocates are represented on University committees through proactive nominations is one way to guarantee that the graduate community has an audience of administrators for its concerns, according to councilors.

But making progress toward that goal proved difficult at Wednesday’s meeting. The NomCom’s list of current committee members included inaccurate information about students’ areas of study and included students who no longer attend Stanford.

And even some of the committee information that is accurate is still concerning to the councilors. According to the NomCom’s records, there are no graduate students currently serving on the Committee on Graduate Studies.

“How do you have a committee about students with no students on the committee?” Fine asked. “It’s ridiculous.”

Part of the issue could have to do with outreach, according to GSC co-chair K.C. Shah J.D. ’22. When the GSC advertised open positions through its mailing list, there was a “rush of applications,” Shah said. But targeted outreach can be difficult within a community as large as the graduate student body.

According to GSC co-chair and fifth-year communications Ph.D. student Sanna Ali, many of the challenges are rooted in struggles with continuity. At Stanford, it takes a while to gain an understanding of how decisions are made and how the University functions, according to Ali, and the constant stream of graduate students entering and leaving the University makes it difficult to achieve long-term progress. The COVID-19 pandemic was no help, Ali said.

“It seems like so much got lost last year,” Ali said. “The discontinuity leaves us with gaps where we don’t know who is on the committees, we don’t know what the committees are. So it’s more of this broader question about where graduate students are able to be represented.”