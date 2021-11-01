University reports six new student COVID-19 cases

By Logan Gaines on November 1, 2021

The University reported six new student and eight new employee COVID-19 cases for the week of Oct. 25, according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

This week’s case count marks another increase in COVID-19 cases from the four student and six faculty, staff and postdoc cases reported in last week’s dashboard. The University’s seven-day positivity rate also rose from 0.03% last week to 0.05% this week. Stanford’s seven-day positivity rate continues to remain lower than Santa Clara County’s 1.2% positivity rate and California’s 2.4% rate. Currently, Santa Clara County has a seven-day rolling average of 147 new cases per week.

“The members of our university community have been diligent in working to protect one another and minimize the prevalence and spread of COVID-19,” wrote University spokesperson EJ Miranda in an email to The Daily. “The university will continue to monitor CDC, state and county guidance and adjust health and safety protocols as conditions evolve and provide updates to the university community.”

Over the past 61 weeks, Stanford has conducted more than 443,000 student and 251,000 faculty, staff and post-doctoral scholar tests through the University’s surveillance testing program. In total, 357 students and 284 faculty, staff and postdocs have tested positive, according to the dashboard.

The University continues to enforce weekly COVID-19 testing and indoor masking requirements, regardless of vaccination status, as they monitor COVID-19 variants. The University also maintains that vaccination, testing and masking can protect against serious illness, according to the dashboard.