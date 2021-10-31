Halloween costume ideas for the courageous

Humor by Cassidy Dalva on October 31, 2021

It’s that time of year again: the weather is getting cooler, the leaves are turning auburn, you’re constantly craving a pumpkin spice latte and students across Stanford are gearing up for Halloween. Whether you’re planning on carving pumpkins with a handful of friends or turning it up at the Mausoleum Party, we’ve got you covered with some Halloween costume ideas!



Guy from Free Guy

Grab a pair of slacks, a blue collared shirt, a belt and a tie to put together a look inspired by the protagonist of this hit comedy film. Pick up a latte from Coupa Cafe, and you’ll blend right in with the GSB students. Even better, reuse the costume for your Goldman Sachs internship this summer.



Squid Game Suit

It’s possible that everyone else is going to have the exact same idea. However, if you notice a mass of students walking out of UG2 on Oct. 30 with identically-sized Amazon packages, you’re not necessarily doomed. Fortunately, you can add a unique twist to the classic tracksuit look by framing your costume as a KSig cosplay.



A Stern Burrito

You can never go wrong with food-inspired costumes on Halloween. The burrito’s layers will also ensure that you can secure much-needed personal space when you’re smushed up against people you’ve never met before at Maus. Of course, if the cheap burrito dress from a dubious seller on Amazon disintegrates in the wash, you still have the option of going as a burrito bowl.



A Lost Airpod

Minimal effort is required, which is great for those of us who have been busy this quarter. Silently curl into a ball on the floor of the hallway in your dorm at the end of the night, and hope that your roommate will wake you up in the morning.



Editor’s Note: This article is purely satirical and fictitious. All attributions in this article are not genuine, and this story should be read in the context of pure entertainment only.