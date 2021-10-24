Women’s soccer holds Arizona scoreless

By Jenna Ruzekowicz on October 24, 2021

On Sunday, No. 14 Stanford women’s soccer (12-3-1, 6-1-1 Pac-12) defeated Arizona (3-12-0, 0-8-0 Pac-12) in stunning fashion. The Cardinal dominated in the rain with a 4-0 victory over the Wildcats.

From the first whistle, Stanford completely controlled play, sealing its victory as the minutes ticked on.

Junior midfielder Maya Doms got the scoring started with a 14th-minute goal. Doms ripped a shot from just inside the box after the Arizona defense failed to clear, putting the Cardinal up by one early on. The goal was Doms’ ninth on the season.

Coming in off the bench, fifth year midfielder Belle Briede and senior forward Abby Greubel made an immediate impact. In the 28th minute, Briede knocked in a deflected cross from Greubel, putting Stanford up 2-0. The goal marked Briede’s fifth of the season.

In the 39th minute, Briede assisted graduate student forward Jojo Harber to put Stanford up by three heading into halftime. The Cardinal were unfazed by the heavy rain as they entered the second half.

Doms put her second of the night — and tenth of the season — into the back of the net with an assist from sophomore defender Julia Leontini during the 68th minute, extending Stanford’s lead to four with what would ultimately be the last goal of the matchup.

Stanford was the dominant force through the match, particularly with regard to control of the ball. The Cardinal took a total of 25 shots, with 14 on target, in comparison to the Wildcats’ two shots, with only a single on frame. The home side was awarded nine corners in comparison to Arizona’s two.

Up next for Stanford is possibly its toughest opponent yet, as the Cardinal travel to Los Angeles to take on UCLA. The match will begin at 7 p.m. PT on Thursday.