Women’s soccer sees 2-goal lead disappear; draws with Colorado

By Jenna Ruzekowicz an hour ago

No. 13 Stanford women’s soccer (10-3-1, 4-1-1 Pac-12) tied Colorado (6-6-2, 1-3-2 Pac-12) 2-2 after two overtime periods on the road this Sunday. The Cardinal started the match off strong, going up 2-0, but were eventually matched before full-time.

Stanford got the scoring started with an early goal from junior midfielder Maya Doms. Doms had a sliding seventh minute goal after a beautiful cross from sophomore midfielder Amy Sayer. The goal appeared to be an early momentum shift as the Cardinal took control of the game.

Just over 10 minutes later, redshirt junior midfielder Sierra Enge launched a rocket into the net, unassisted from outside the 18 mark. After the second goal, most fans assumed Stanford had the game within its grasp.

The Cardinal went into halftime with a 2-0 lead over the Buffaloes and much of the momentum. Colorado was limited to a single shot in the first half, whereas Stanford racked up 12. Redshirt junior keeper Katie Meyer was responsible for the save that kept the Cardinal up by 2.

Going into the second half, Stanford still remained somewhat dominant with a total of nine shots to Colorado’s four. However, in the 64th minute, Colorado senior midfielder Shanade Hopcroft got one back for the Buffaloes. And moments later, in the 66th minute, junior midfielder Jade Babcock-Chi evened the score.

The first 90 minutes ended 2-2 and sent the teams into overtime. Despite Stanford dominating both overtime periods with a cumulative seven shots to Colorado’s one, neither team was able to put together another goal. Stanford traveled home with a 2-2 draw toward its record.

Up next for the Cardinal is Arizona State on Thursday at Cagan Stadium.