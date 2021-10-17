Accessibility statementSkip to main content
Photo gallery: Walk the Moon Concert in San Francisco

Walk the Moon, a band widely known for their 2014 hit “Shut Up and Dance,” brought their Dream Plane tour to the Warfield Theatre in San Francisco on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Fans were required to wear masks and show proof of vaccination to attend the show.

Wide image of Nicholas Petricca singing on a red-lit stage with a drum set behind him and instrumentalist to the right of the frame.
Nicholas Petricca, lead singer of Walk the Moon, hops while performing “Avalanche.” (Photo: NIKOLAS LIEPINS/The Stanford Daily)
Medium image of Nicholas Petricca singing with his hand outstretched on a gold and purple-lit stage.
Lead singer Nicholas Petricca gestures to the crowd while performing “Portugal.” (Photo: NIKOLAS LIEPINS/The Stanford Daily)
Medium image of all of the band members of Walk the Moon on a dark stage.
Walk the Moon prepares to perform their song “Avalanche” after a round of applause from the crowd for their opening song “Portugal.” (Photo: NIKOLAS LIEPINS/The Stanford Daily)
Wide image of Nicholas Petricca singing, bent over, on a blue-lit stage towards an illuminated crowd.
Nicholas Petricca of Walk the Moon sings to the crowd while performing “Avalanche.” (Photo: NIKOLAS LIEPINS/The Stanford Daily)
Wide image of Nicholas Petricca singing on a blue, white and red-lit stage with an instrumentalist to the right of the frame.
Nicholas Petricca sings “Avalanche” during a concert. (Photo: NIKOLAS LIEPINS/The Stanford Daily)
Medium image of Nicholas Petricca singing with his hand stretched upwards on a blue, purple and pink-lit stage.
Nicholas Petricca, lead singer, performs “Different Colors.” (Photo: NIKOLAS LIEPINS/The Stanford Daily)
Wide image of guitarist Eli Maiman playing guitar on a blue-lit stage. A drum set can be seen in the lower right corner of the frame.
Eli Maiman, guitarist of Walk the Moon, performs “Portugal.” (Photo: NIKOLAS LIEPINS/The Stanford Daily)
Close-up of Nicholas Petricca singing on a red-lit stage.
Nicholas Petricca performs “Avalanche” during the concert. (Photo: NIKOLAS LIEPINS/The Stanford Daily)
Tight image of Nicholas Petricca at the synthesizer (right) and Eli Maiman on the guitar (left) performing on a blue and red-lit stage.
Walk the Moon frontman Nicholas Petricca (right) and guitarist Eli Maiman perform. (Photo: NIKOLAS LIEPINS/The Stanford Daily)
Wide image of the masked concert crowd illuminated red.
Concertgoers at Walk the Moon’s Dream Plane tour concert. (Photo: NIKOLAS LIEPINS/The Stanford Daily)

Contact The Daily's Arts & Life section at arts 'at' stanforddaily.com.