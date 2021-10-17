Photo gallery: Walk the Moon Concert in San Francisco

By Nikolas Liepins an hour ago

Walk the Moon, a band widely known for their 2014 hit “Shut Up and Dance,” brought their Dream Plane tour to the Warfield Theatre in San Francisco on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Fans were required to wear masks and show proof of vaccination to attend the show.

Nicholas Petricca, lead singer of Walk the Moon, hops while performing “Avalanche.” (Photo: NIKOLAS LIEPINS/The Stanford Daily)

Lead singer Nicholas Petricca gestures to the crowd while performing “Portugal.” (Photo: NIKOLAS LIEPINS/The Stanford Daily)

Walk the Moon prepares to perform their song “Avalanche” after a round of applause from the crowd for their opening song “Portugal.” (Photo: NIKOLAS LIEPINS/The Stanford Daily)

Nicholas Petricca of Walk the Moon sings to the crowd while performing “Avalanche.” (Photo: NIKOLAS LIEPINS/The Stanford Daily)

Nicholas Petricca sings “Avalanche” during a concert. (Photo: NIKOLAS LIEPINS/The Stanford Daily)

Nicholas Petricca, lead singer, performs “Different Colors.” (Photo: NIKOLAS LIEPINS/The Stanford Daily)

Eli Maiman, guitarist of Walk the Moon, performs “Portugal.” (Photo: NIKOLAS LIEPINS/The Stanford Daily)

Nicholas Petricca performs “Avalanche” during the concert. (Photo: NIKOLAS LIEPINS/The Stanford Daily)

Walk the Moon frontman Nicholas Petricca (right) and guitarist Eli Maiman perform. (Photo: NIKOLAS LIEPINS/The Stanford Daily)