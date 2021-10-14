Stanford admit rate drops to record-low 3.95% for the Class of 2025

By Murtaza Hussain and Logan Gaines 33 minutes ago

Out of a pool of 55,471 applicants to Stanford’s Class of 2025, the largest pool in the University’s history, 2,190 received offers of admission, according to data released by the Office of Undergraduate Admissions. The data indicate an admit rate of 3.95%, which is a decrease from last year’s 5.19% admit rate.

The 3.95% admit rate is the lowest in Stanford’s history — but that is not the only record set by the Class of 2025. The 2,190 students admitted, combined with the 369 admits from 2020 who took a gap year, constitute a total of 2,126 student members of the Class of 2025 — the largest undergraduate class in the University’s history. The yield rate for the Class of 2025, not including the 2020 gap year students, was 80%, according to University spokesperson Ernest Miranda.

“As we entered our autumn quarter and a return to in-person instruction, we anticipated a rise in enrollment for the Class of ’25 — largely due to an additional 369 students who had taken a gap year,” Miranda wrote in a statement to The Daily.

The number of deferrals from 2020 admits is similar to that of peer institutions, including Harvard, which had 349 deferrals, and Yale, which had 335 deferrals.

Stanford’s Class of 2025 is made up of 51% women and 49% men, representing 77 countries and 49 states. 12% of enrolled students are international citizens from 72 countries, an increase from last year’s 9.9% from 56 countries. Additionally, 18% of the Class of 2025 are first-generation college students, a slight decrease from the 20.2% first-generation students in the Class of 2024.

According to Miranda, the University will release additional demographic information about the Class of 2025 in December via the University’s Common Data Set, an aggregate of University statistics and data.