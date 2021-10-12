Police Blotter: Vehicle burglary, bike theft, disorderly conduct

This report covers a selection of incidents from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
- Between 1 and 2:50 p.m., a vehicle burglary occurred at Tresidder Memorial Union.
- Between 1 and 3 p.m., a vehicle burglary occurred at Tresidder Memorial Union.
- Between 2:30 and 3 p.m., a vehicle burglary occurred at Tresidder Memorial Union.
- At 3:30 p.m., an unidentified individual loitered at a residence on Alvarado Row.
- Between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., a petty theft occurred at Escondido Village Studio 6.
- Between 12:30 p.m. and 4:25 p.m., a vehicle burglary occurred at Lot 3 of 420 Museum Way.
- Between 1 and 4:45 p.m., a vehicle was stolen from the Track House Lot.
- At 4:50 p.m., someone was cited for driving without a license.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
- Between 5 p.m. on Oct.1 and 11:30 a.m., a bike was stolen from Munger Graduate Residences.
Thursday, Oct. 7
- At 1:18 a.m., a petty theft occurred at the Softball Field House.
- Between 6 and 8 p.m., a residential burglary took place at the Pierce Mitchell Houses.
- At 9:05 p.m., someone displayed disorderly conduct related to the presence of alcohol at Frost Amphitheater. $950 in unreturned lost property was also found.
- Between 11 a.m. on Oct. 5 and 10:40 a.m., a bike was stolen from Casper Quad.
Friday, Oct. 8
- At 5:30 p.m., a vehicle burglary occurred at the Oval.
Saturday, Oct. 9
- Between 8 p.m. on Oct. 8 and 9:30 a.m., a bike was stolen from Robinson House.