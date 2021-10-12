Accessibility statementSkip to main content
Crime & Safety

Police Blotter: Vehicle burglary, bike theft, disorderly conduct

By

This report covers a selection of incidents from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

  • Between 1 and 2:50 p.m., a vehicle burglary occurred at Tresidder Memorial Union.
  • Between 1 and 3 p.m., a vehicle burglary occurred at Tresidder Memorial Union. 
  • Between 2:30 and 3 p.m., a vehicle burglary occurred at Tresidder Memorial Union. 
  • At 3:30 p.m., an unidentified individual loitered at a residence on Alvarado Row. 
  • Between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., a petty theft occurred at Escondido Village Studio 6.
  • Between 12:30 p.m. and 4:25 p.m., a vehicle burglary occurred at Lot 3 of 420 Museum Way.
  • Between 1 and 4:45 p.m., a vehicle was stolen from the Track House Lot. 
  • At 4:50 p.m., someone was cited for driving without a license. 

Wednesday, Oct. 6

  • Between 5 p.m. on Oct.1 and 11:30 a.m., a bike was stolen from Munger Graduate Residences. 

Thursday, Oct. 7

  • At 1:18 a.m., a petty theft occurred at the Softball Field House. 
  • Between 6 and 8 p.m., a residential burglary took place at the Pierce Mitchell Houses.
  • At 9:05 p.m., someone displayed disorderly conduct related to the presence of alcohol at Frost Amphitheater. $950 in unreturned lost property was also found.
  • Between 11 a.m. on Oct. 5 and 10:40 a.m., a bike was stolen from Casper Quad.

Friday, Oct. 8

  • At 5:30 p.m., a vehicle burglary occurred at the Oval. 

Saturday, Oct. 9

  • Between 8 p.m. on Oct. 8 and 9:30 a.m., a bike was stolen from Robinson House. 

Contact Camila at news 'at' stanforddaily.com.