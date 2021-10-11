Letter from the CTO: Requesting your feedback on our website

By Sam Catania on October 11, 2021

I’m Sam Catania, The Stanford Daily’s chief technology officer.

Now more than ever, The Daily’s website is a critical tool to inform our community. People visit our site half a million times a month to check the latest headlines, get sports scores, learn what students think, stay up to date with the arts, laugh at our humor articles and more.

While our current website has served us and our community well, it sometimes falls short of creating the experience we hope to deliver to our readers. Our homepage format is static, meaning the layout does not always reflect the importance of the day’s stories. Backend limitations prevent our writers from adding interactive features to their pieces to make content more visually engaging. And as we create more multimedia content, we’ll need better ways to display it.

For these and countless other reasons, The Daily’s Tech Team is going to make some big changes to our site. To make this project a success, we need your help! That’s why we’re excited to announce a brand new website suggestion and feedback form. We want to hear your thoughts about our website, and this form is the place to put them. Anything submitted within the next two weeks will help guide our design and development process. After that, we’ll check the form periodically for tips.

For accessibility-related improvements or concerns specifically, please reach out to our dedicated accessibility email: [email protected]. You can read more information about our web accessibility commitment here.

We cannot make a website that meets your standards and needs without hearing from our readers. So, please fill out the form, and we’ll do our best to take your feedback into account! Though we can’t guarantee your suggestion will be implemented, we encourage you not to hold back feedback, even if it might not seem feasible! You can submit the form as many times as you would like.

We’re looking forward to reading your thoughts and feedback!