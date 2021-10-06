Photo gallery: Stanford takes down No. 3 Oregon

By Michael Espinosa and Syler Peralta-Ramos 3 hours ago

It was an upset for the ages. Fans who remained faithful to the Cardinal after their loss to UCLA last week were rewarded with an unforgettable match as an unranked Stanford took down No. 3 Oregon on the Farm. The contest likely sunk the Ducks’ chances of reaching the College Football Playoff and added another chapter to the historic rivalry between the two Pac-12 North rivals.

The Cardinal were down by seven points with less than two minutes remaining in the contest. With the help of sophomore quarterback Tanner McKee and some fortunate officiating, Stanford marched 96 yards down the field to tie the game on the last possible play in regulation, sending the contest into overtime. There, the Cardinal managed to complete their comeback, prompting the students in the stands to rush the field.

The Daily’s Syler Peralta-Ramos and Michael Kheir captured some of the most important moments from the sideline. Here are their best photos:

Fifth-year tight end and defensive end Tucker Fisk carries the American flag and leads the team through the tunnel at Stanford stadium. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)

Fans cheer at Stanford Stadium. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)

Senior quarterback Jack West runs from an Oregon defender. West subbed in for sophomore Tanner McKee for one play late in the fourth quarter. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)

Sophomore quarterback Tanner McKee hands the ball off to junior running back Nathaniel Peat. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)

Sophomore quarterback Tanner McKee drops back in the pocket. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)

Sophomore wide receiver John Humphreys fights his way through two of the Ducks’ defenders to score a touchdown and give Stanford the lead in overtime. (Photo: MICHAEL KHEIR/The Stanford Daily)

Sophomore quarterback Tanner McKee hands the ball off to junior running back Nathaniel Peat. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)

Sophomore quarterback Tanner McKee scrambles from two Oregon Ducks defenders. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)

Junior running back Nathaniel Peat makes a cut after receiving a hand-off. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)

Stanford’s offensive lines up in front of Oregon’s defensive line before a snap. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)

Sophomore kicker Joshua Karty kicks the ball off to Oregon. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)

Senior wide receiver Brycen Tremayne runs down the field after a catch. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)

Junior running back Nathaniel Peat gets tackled by three members of the Oregon Ducks’ defense. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)

Junior wide receiver Elijah Higgins makes a leaping catch in the end zone to send the Cardinal to overtime. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)

Stanford’s student section gets loud ahead of Oregon’s final possession of the game. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)

Junior cornerback Nicholas Toomer celebrates after keeping Oregon from scoring in overtime and securing the win for Stanford. (Photo: MICHAEL KHEIR/The Stanford Daily)

Outside linebackers Gabe Reid and Jordan Fox smiling after the Cardinal victory. (Photo: MICHAEL KHEIR/The Stanford Daily)

Fans storm the field at Stanford Stadium after the Cardinal complete the upset against the No. 3 Oregon Ducks. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)

Students surround sophomore quarterback Tanner McKee after Stanford’s overtime upset against Oregon. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)