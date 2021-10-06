Accessibility statementSkip to main content
Photo gallery: Stanford takes down No. 3 Oregon

It was an upset for the ages. Fans who remained faithful to the Cardinal after their loss to UCLA last week were rewarded with an unforgettable match as an unranked Stanford took down No. 3 Oregon on the Farm. The contest likely sunk the Ducks’ chances of reaching the College Football Playoff and added another chapter to the historic rivalry between the two Pac-12 North rivals.

The Cardinal were down by seven points with less than two minutes remaining in the contest. With the help of sophomore quarterback Tanner McKee and some fortunate officiating, Stanford marched 96 yards down the field to tie the game on the last possible play in regulation, sending the contest into overtime. There, the Cardinal managed to complete their comeback, prompting the students in the stands to rush the field.

The Daily’s Syler Peralta-Ramos and Michael Kheir captured some of the most important moments from the sideline. Here are their best photos:

Dozens of football players in red and white running onto the field with Tucker Fisk at the front, carrying the American flag.
Fifth-year tight end and defensive end Tucker Fisk carries the American flag and leads the team through the tunnel at Stanford stadium. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)
Hundreds of students cheering with their arms outstretched, clad in red, at the Stanford Stadium. A person holds a red sign with white text that says, "GET LOUD."
Fans cheer at Stanford Stadium. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)
Quarterback Jack West in red and white, holding a football, runs from an Oregon defender on the field.
Senior quarterback Jack West runs from an Oregon defender. West subbed in for sophomore Tanner McKee for one play late in the fourth quarter. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)
Sophomore quarterback Tanner McKee hands the ball off to junior running back Nathaniel Peat. Another Stanford football player holds back an unseen Oregon player.
Sophomore quarterback Tanner McKee hands the ball off to junior running back Nathaniel Peat. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)
Sophomore quarterback Tanner McKee looks out in the distance with ball in hand.
Sophomore quarterback Tanner McKee drops back in the pocket. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)
Sophomore wide receiver John Humphreys falls to the ground at the touchdown line with two Oregon defenders on either sides of him. Two Stanford players and one Oregon player move towards the group from behind.
Sophomore wide receiver John Humphreys fights his way through two of the Ducks’ defenders to score a touchdown and give Stanford the lead in overtime. (Photo: MICHAEL KHEIR/The Stanford Daily)
A side shot of junior running back Nathaniel Peat grabbing the ball from Sophomore quarterback Tanner McKee.
Sophomore quarterback Tanner McKee hands the ball off to junior running back Nathaniel Peat. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)
Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee runs from two Oregon players in green and white. Tanner clutches a football.
Sophomore quarterback Tanner McKee scrambles from two Oregon Ducks defenders. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)
Junior running back Nathaniel Peat charging to the right with the ball in hand. In the foreground, several Cardinal football players hold back the Ducks football players.
Junior running back Nathaniel Peat makes a cut after receiving a hand-off. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)
Oregon football players crouch on the left, while Stanford football players crouch on the right. One Stanford football player holds the football on the ground.
Stanford’s offensive lines up in front of Oregon’s defensive line before a snap. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)
Sophomore kicker Joshua Karty extends his leg back to kick a football on the field.
Sophomore kicker Joshua Karty kicks the ball off to Oregon. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)
Brycen Tremayne runs on the field clutching the football in his right hand.
Senior wide receiver Brycen Tremayne runs down the field after a catch. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)
Running back Nathaniel Peat runs to the right with the ball in his left hand. Charging in front of his abdomen, an Oregon football player blocks his path. Right behind him, two more Oregon players, with extended arms, ready to tackle him.
Junior running back Nathaniel Peat gets tackled by three members of the Oregon Ducks’ defense. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)
Junior wide receiver Elijah Higgins jumps up to catch a football in the touchdown zone in front of a full stadium. An Oregon player jumps up next to him to try to catch the ball. Another Oregon player runs towards the two from the left.
Junior wide receiver Elijah Higgins makes a leaping catch in the end zone to send the Cardinal to overtime. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)
A sea of students in the stadium stands wearing red shirts screaming at the field.
Stanford’s student section gets loud ahead of Oregon’s final possession of the game. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)
Junior cornerback Nicholas Toomer jumping up with both hands on his face in front of a crowd of both Cardinal and Ducks players.
Junior cornerback Nicholas Toomer celebrates after keeping Oregon from scoring in overtime and securing the win for Stanford. (Photo: MICHAEL KHEIR/The Stanford Daily)
Two football players Gabe Reid and Jordan Fox smile with their helmets off.
Outside linebackers Gabe Reid and Jordan Fox smiling after the Cardinal victory. (Photo: MICHAEL KHEIR/The Stanford Daily)
A large crow of Stanford fans, many wearing cardinal, storm the field from the left with their arms in the air. Many still stand in the stadium bleachers.
Fans storm the field at Stanford Stadium after the Cardinal complete the upset against the No. 3 Oregon Ducks. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)
A crow of students surround sophomore quarterback Tanner McKee on the field. Some cheer and have their arms in the air. The seats of the stadium are now close to empty as the field fills with people.
Students surround sophomore quarterback Tanner McKee after Stanford’s overtime upset against Oregon. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)
Stanford teammates in cardinal red surround wide receiver Elijah Higgins in a group hug at Stanford Stadium. Blurred crowd in the background.
Teammates surround and congratulate junior wide receiver Elijah Higgins after tying the game on an untimed down to send the contest against Oregon into overtime. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)

Michael Espinosa '22 is majoring in international relations. He's the head of The Daily's social media team, and editor for the University beat and also occasionally writes for sports, arts, and The Grind. He's the biggest Taylor Swift fan at Stanford and the proudest New Yorker you will ever meet. Contact him at mespinosa 'at' stanforddaily.com.
