Photo gallery: Stanford takes down No. 3 Oregon

By Michael Espinosa and Syler Peralta-Ramos
It was an upset for the ages. Fans who remained faithful to the Cardinal after their loss to UCLA last week were rewarded with an unforgettable match as an unranked Stanford took down No. 3 Oregon on the Farm. The contest likely sunk the Ducks’ chances of reaching the College Football Playoff and added another chapter to the historic rivalry between the two Pac-12 North rivals.
The Cardinal were down by seven points with less than two minutes remaining in the contest. With the help of sophomore quarterback Tanner McKee and some fortunate officiating, Stanford marched 96 yards down the field to tie the game on the last possible play in regulation, sending the contest into overtime. There, the Cardinal managed to complete their comeback, prompting the students in the stands to rush the field.
The Daily’s Syler Peralta-Ramos and Michael Kheir captured some of the most important moments from the sideline. Here are their best photos: