BOSP suspends Kyoto program for winter 2022

By Victoria Hsieh on October 5, 2021

The Bing Overseas Studies Program (BOSP) suspended its winter study abroad program in Kyoto on Monday. The program announced its decision to participants through email.

“Due to ongoing COVID concerns in Japan, entry into the country for non-resident foreigners remains highly restricted and is expected to impact the ability of winter quarter participants to obtain visas in time to join the program,” wrote University spokesperson E.J. Miranda to The Daily.

BOSP encouraged the 15 participants in the Kyoto program to consider applying for the spring program in Kyoto or another winter quarter program still accepting applications. Those still hoping to study abroad during the winter quarter can still apply to Cape Town and Florence by Nov. 15, according to the BOSP website.

The first round of applications to study abroad in spring 2022 to Berlin, Cape Town, Florence, Kyoto, Madrid, New York, Oxford, Paris and Santiago is open until Oct. 10.

“We currently anticipate that all other BOSP Winter Quarter programs will continue as planned,” Miranda wrote.

Programs in Berlin, Florence, Hong Kong, Madrid, New York and Paris resumed this fall quarter after being canceled for six consecutive quarters beginning in spring 2020.