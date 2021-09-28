Several vehicle burglaries occurred across campus this week, AlertSU reports

By Benjamin Zaidel on September 28, 2021

Five vehicle burglaries and one attempted vehicle burglary were reported to the Stanford Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) within a span of two days, according to a Monday SUDPS report.

Four of the burglaries occurred at the Stanford Golf Course parking lot between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. PT on Sept. 27. The final vehicle burglary occurred at the Tresidder Memorial Union parking lot between 12:30 p.m. and 1:35 p.m. on Sept. 27. An attempted vehicle burglary also occurred at the Stanford Driving Range parking lot between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sept. 26.

SUDPS spokesperson Bill Larson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SUDPS recommended calling 9-1-1 immediately if suspicious behavior is observed. Examples of this behavior include but are not limited to: loitering around vehicles, trying locked door handles or activating car alarms.