August playlist: Soak up the last few weeks of summer

By Katie Chang 4 hours ago

August, my last month of summer, is filled with adventures around my hometown of New York City. This is my August playlist, curated to match the feeling of summer and happiness while you’re listening! The songs I’ve chosen span a variety of time periods and genres, but all give off the excitement and energy that the last few weeks of August elicit. Listen below for songs about love, pushing through hard times, or find the perfect tune to blast in the car with your friends on the drive back from the beach.

“Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey

This song is a classic, regardless of what mood you’re in. So, I had to put it first on the playlist! The song, inspired by facing struggles in the music industry, reminds me to push through, especially when you’re going through a difficult time. The song sets the tone for the rest of the songs I chose.

“Feel So Close” by Calvin Harris

When I listen to “Feel So Close,” I’m reminded of early August days when you’re hanging out with friends, and the day finally comes to an end. You’re on your way home playing this song and screaming it at the top of your lungs. The lyrics describe happiness and love for another person’s company, like reciprocated love in a friendship.

“Take Me Home Tonight” by Eddie Money

The rhythm and chorus of this song will always get you singing, no matter what mood you’re in. The song is focused on a singer’s yearning for a particular woman. Listen to it after a long shift at your summer job, a drawn-out meeting with your boss or with your friends as you make last minute summer memories.

“The Monster” by Eminem ft. Rihanna

This song is a perfect mixture of pop and rap. The top tier beat will get you jamming quickly. The song doesn’t have a lot of repetition, which is something I find is less common in songs today. Eminen’s candid reflection on struggling with fame and wishing he lived a normal life is similar to the feelings of wanting an escape during summer and before school starts again.

“I Gotta Feeling” by Black Eyed Peas

The Black Eyed Peas sing about how they need a break to relax, let loose, and live life. After a long day of hard work, specifically on an August Friday night, play this song to get you pumped up for the weekend. I always play this song to get me into the weekend spirit!

“The Sweet Escape” by Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani’s most popular song, “The Sweet Escape” talks about restoring love in an unstable relationship. Stefani’s distinct voice sets the tone for the rest of the song. When she says “If I could escape, and recreate a place that’s my own world,” you immediately want to sing the next lines “I would be your favorite girl.”

“3:15” by Bazzi

This is my favorite song in Bazzi’s Cosmic Album. Although it’s not a very happy song, it reminds me of the excitement of going to the airport and being ready to leave for a last minute August vacation.

“Slide” by Calvin Harris ft. Frank Ocean & Migos

This song reminds me of a summer night after a hot August day. The lyrics create a laid back vibe that are perfect for a day filled with tanning on the beach, lying by the poolside, or hanging out with friends.

“Magic in the Hamptons” by Social House ft. Lil Yachty

This is a pool song that you could fall asleep to, but still feel the beat in your head. The song evokes an image of a glamorous summer vacation with your friends. There is magic everywhere.

“8TEEN” by Khalid

This song is about doing whatever you want because you only live once. This mentality reminds me of summer, especially the languorous last few days in August.

“Electric Feel” by MGMT

There’s a timeless quality to this song. It’s perfect for the end of August, when you’re reminiscing about the summer you just completed. The line “shocked me like an electric feel” brings me back to my summer memories well into the school year.