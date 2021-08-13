Chanel Miller’s ‘Know My Name’ chosen as one of this year’s Three Books

By Kelly Chiang and Camryn Pak 11 hours ago

Chanel Miller’s memoir “Know My Name” will be included as one of this year’s Three Books, the University announced on Thursday in a email to students.

“Know My Name” was written by Miller after she was sexually assaulted in 2015 by former Stanford student Brock Turner, who was convicted of a felony.

Miller will also speak with students at the University’s New Student Orientation on Sept. 17, in keeping with the tradition of having authors of the books speak.

Last fall, a petition that called for the memoir to be distributed garnered 1,500 signatures. The University, however, did not choose to include it, sparking outrage within the Stanford community.

“After consulting with numerous students and faculty on our campus, the Three Books selection committee deemed it important to share this powerful and profound work because this assault occurred on our campus by a former Stanford student,” wrote psychiatry, education and pediatrics professor Shashank Joshi in the email to students.

Stanford’s Three Books program is a yearly tradition, in which incoming frosh and transfer students are given selected texts to read over the summer, with the purpose of bringing students together for discussion.

The other two selections are “Educated” by Tara Westover, and a package of three digital works: Anna Deavere Smith’s “Notes From the Field: Doing Time in Education,” an episode of NPR’s Hidden Brain Series podcast and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s TED Talk “Danger Of A Single Story.”

