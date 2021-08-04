Letter from the editors: Introducing our Summer Journalism Institute

By Kate Selig, Jeremy Rubin and Lana Tleimat on August 4, 2021

We’re excited to announce that applications are open for our inaugural Summer Journalism Institute, a two-week internship program for incoming frosh from backgrounds underrepresented in journalism. Stanford students who are not currently on staff are also welcome to apply.



The program will run from Aug. 29 to Sept. 10, with an expected time commitment of 8 to 10 hours a week. Participants will get the opportunity to learn more about our digital and content-producing sides, attend lectures and workshops with section editors, and speak with professionals in the industry. The participants will also be able to partake in social programming and be mentored by Daily staffers. Their work will have the chance to be published on our website.



We’re not just looking for prospective reporters and sportswriters — if you’re interested in the intersection of journalism with tech, graphics, data and more there’s a place for you in the program. Section editors from just about every section of The Daily will be available during the program, and you can read more about each of our sections here. (Applications for the fall recruitment class are not yet open.)



Our hope is that the institute will serve as a valuable training opportunity and also give incoming students the chance to work one-on-one with current section editors before the start of the school year. Though The Daily prides itself on its recruitment numbers — more than 300 members of the frosh class signed up to join in 2019, and The Daily doesn’t turn anyone away — it’s easy for students to get lost in the shuffle, especially for those who have not been traditionally represented in the ranks of our staff or in the industry at large.



This unfortunately is not a paid program, though our hope is that The Daily can compensate interns in future years. However, if institute participants become members of our staff, The Daily does offer an Opportunity Fellowship, which can provide up to $1,500 a semester to staffers with financial need.



From left to right: Christine, Anastasiia and Lorenzo. (Photos courtesy of the directors)

We’d especially like to thank program directors Christine Delianne ’22, Anastasiia Malenko ’23 and Lorenzo Del Rosario ’24 for stepping up to lead the institute, as well as newsroom development director Emma Talley ’23 for helping the directors plan and execute on the program.

In addition to program directing, Christine is the managing editor of The Grind and coordinates the Opportunity Fellowship, Anastasiia runs the magazine and Lorenzo is a two-time podcasts editor.

A short application is due by Aug. 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The directors will evaluate applications on a rolling basis, updating applicants about their status no later than Aug. 22. You can find the application here. If you have any questions, email eic ‘at’ stanforddaily.com.

— Vol. 260 Exec Team