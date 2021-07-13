A list of restaurants in Palo Alto open for late-night snacks

By Chuying Huo 4 hours ago

After a stressful week of assignments, exams and lectures, you never know what time a late-night bite will come in handy. With society starting to rehabilitate after a long year of pandemic restrictions, what better to do than stuff your face with tikka masala pizza while crying over the 10th internship you’ve been ghosted from? Stop vicariously living through Bon Appétit’s gourmet pastry chef videos and embark on a food adventure. Here are ten restaurants in Palo Alto that are also open past 9 p.m. on weekends, for those exasperating hours you can’t seem to find any places that are open.

Cucina Venti, 1390 Pear Ave, Mountain View

With a rustic-chic vibe and warm atmosphere, Cucina Venti puts a modern twist on old favorites, according to their website. The locally-inspired menu includes a wide range of salads, desserts, cocktails and entrees, including grilled octopus and porcini mushroom ravioli. The interior has a classy ambiance, glistening chandeliers and velvet cushioned seating. Open until 10 p.m. on most evenings, Cucina Venti offers delivery, curbside pickup and sit-down dining. From Tresidder, it is around an 18-minute drive. Cucina Venti is on the pricier side and provides private dining, so you may want to book this restaurant for a celebratory occasion and arrive with a party.

Curry Pizza House, 320 University Ave

With fresh and local ingredients, Curry Pizza combines Indian culture with an American classic. If you are a fan of spicy food, you will love the variety of flavors and options on this menu. Some of their specialties include baked masala chips, chicken tikka pizza and tandoori wings. The snazzy art, colorful array of drinks and framed Super Bowl albums provide a chill and lively atmosphere. Open until 10 p.m. on Saturdays, Curry Pizza House is for the low-key weekend nights you procrastinate on studying. Although dine-in and delivery are available, locals on Yelp said that it’s best to drive 13 minutes from campus and pick up the food to enjoy from the comforts of your dorm.

Eureka!, 191 Castro St, Mountain View

Craving a late-night burger? Eureka’s got you with its drool-worthy beef burgers, cocktail program and creative scratch kitchen. One guest described their experience at Eurkera as a home away from home, according to the restaurant’s website. For students living on campus, Eureka is a 20-minute drive (from Tresidder). From bison burgers to maple walnut cake soaked with aged Kentucky bourbon, the options are endless. Open until 10 p.m. most days, Eureka hosts a second happy hour from 9 to 10 p.m. after most restaurants close and it is a fantastic place to relieve any pent-up post-exam stress.

Das Bierhauz, 135 Castro St, Mountain View

If you’re looking to expand your culinary boundaries in a familiar environment, drive 20 minutes from Tresidder to experience a taste of Germany in California. With a homey setting and garden-style patio, Das Bierhauz is a perfect place to wind down. Although it is possible to enjoy the German Bratwurst sausages through takeout or delivery, Das Bierhauz is an ideal late-night haven, closing at 10 p.m. Upon entering, scanning a QR code allows you to view all available menu items. An element you may not expect is the diverse range of vegetarian options available. With the spacious interior, inclusive menu selection and relaxing ambiance, it’s best to visit Das Bierhauz in a large group.

Dog Haus Biergarten, 1000 El Camino Real, Belmont

Dog Haus Biergarten serves some of the city’s most legendary hot dogs with all-beef Haus sausages topped on buttery King’s Hawaiian rolls. Dog Haus Biergarten is a leveled-up version of your favorite fast-food chain and is only about 20 minutes from Tresidder. According to customers on Yelp, they have an infamous happy hour weekend menu to jazz up your chill-out weekend (until 10 p.m.). The three-course menu includes the Impossible burger, sweet potato fries and creamy dutch-chocolate milkshake. Although delivery is available, reviews report no trouble with parking, so feel free to embark on a late-night escapade.

Shake Shack, 180 El Camino Real Suite

While supporting local restaurants is wonderful, sometimes you want a fast bite and classic comfort food. Your Shake Shack favorites, including Signature Shack burgers, Chicken Bites, Chicago hot dogs and root beer floats, can be delivered straight to your door or picked up (12-minute drive) seven days a week until 10 p.m. If you are feeling adventurous, Shake Shack recently added a Korean menu, stirring up some controversy over accusations of cultural appropriation surrounding their vague Korean-styled fried chicken. Critics have conflicting views on the new Korean menu, ranging from “a retrograde American supermarket trope” to a “necessary step” to familiarize American families with culturally diverse flavors.

Sauced BBQ & Spirits, 3055 Olin Ave

Missing the scorching sun, uproarious laughter and chaos of summer barbecues? Drive 20 minutes to Sauced BBQ & Spirits. Although Sauced BBQ & Spirits may not be able to recreate your great uncle’s secret recipe, they can provide an array of authentic slow-cooked southern barbecue. Available for delivery and open until 10 p.m., Sauced BBQ & Spirits can turn your frown upside down with their buffalo chicken mac, waffle fries and BBQ brisket melt. Like crowded barbecue backyards, Sauced BBQ & Spirits is best enjoyed with a large group of friends to encapsulate the magic of family-style dining with an array of sections. Although single-portion delivery is available, you may accidentally get carried away and order enough to feed your whole dorm.

Los Gallos Taqueria & Bar, 3726 Florence St, Redwood City

Are you looking for a late-night gathering spot in Palo Alto that provides Mexican seafood? Imagine an elevated version of Chipotle with a bar and seafood and you have Los Gallos Taqueria & Bar. Drive 20 minutes from Tresidder to experience a tornado of flavor. With Chile Verde Super Tacos, featuring pork filling simmered with tomatillo chile broth on a soft corn tortilla, say goodbye to all your troubles. Although Los Gallos Taqueria & Bar does not provide delivery, try it out for the days you desperately need to get outside. When you arrive, prepare for a casual laid-back atmosphere and friendly service. What better way to spend the weekend than munching on corn chips at Los Gallos Taqueria & Bar?

Taco Bell, 910 E Charleston Rd

Got a late-night fast food craving? Taco Bell needs no introduction with their whimsical Mexican-inspired menu items and iconic reputation. Sometimes, all we need is a crunch wrap supreme and cinnamon twists to get through the week. Although Taco Bell is not far from campus, we all know that it’s best enjoyed in the comforts of a dorm room. With pajama pants and a tub of ice cream, Taco Bell is the cure to any breakup, bad day or job rejection. Back late from a party? Taco Bell is open until midnight and is only a 15-minute drive away, supporting any of your late-night shenanigans.

Homeroom To Go, 4007 Webster St

Comfort food spot Homeroom offers an array of mac and cheese specialties with twists until 11 p.m. on most evenings. Committed to serving the world’s best mac and cheese, they have a fun and unique menu including Mexican Chorizo Mac and Vegan Mac, as well as desserts. If you are looking for a lighter option, all dishes are easily customizable (but is there really such a thing as too much cheese?). Although no one can beat your grandma’s secret recipe, Homeroom can turn back the time and transport you back to those good old childhood days. Drive 10 minutes from Tresidder and pick up a meal to go. If you don’t feel like changing out of sweatpants, have a piece of home delivered right to your room.

Whether it’s going on a midnight rendezvous or cracking open a pint of chilled rocky road ice cream, we can all agree that eating late at night gives off a euphoric sense of freedom. However, instead of coming back to a half-empty bag of ramen, pick up the car keys or pull up the food delivery app and explore the unknown. Who knows, maybe one of these ten places will become your new go-to late-night sanctuary.