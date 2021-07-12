Letter from the editors: Introducing “100 People in 100 Days”

By Kate Selig, Jeremy Rubin and Lana Tleimat on July 12, 2021

The mission of The Daily is to serve and accurately report on the broader Stanford community. And to do so, we’re asking for input from you — our readership and the broader Stanford community — about how we can do better.



This summer, we’ll be reaching out to members of the community to have one-on-one conversations about how we can better report on Stanford. Through these listening sessions, we hope to learn more about what people care about and need more information on, as well as to understand the ways in which we have failed to deliver on our mission in the past.



These conversations will take place over roughly the next 100 days and we hope to speak to at least 100 people (hence the name). At the end, we’ll compile the insights from these conversations in a report that guide our newsroom. While we can’t promise to make changes or endorse ideas that may arise from these conversations, we can guarantee that we’ll listen, reflect and give each voice weight.



Our staff will be reaching out in the coming days to people in the community. But whether or not you hear from us directly, we do want to hear from you — students, staff, faculty, alumni, administrators and more. If you would like to be contacted for a conversation, please fill out this form.



In addition to these conversations, we’ll also distribute a survey, asking The Daily’s readership similar questions. We hope you’ll take the time to help us be the best we can be for you. If you’d like to contribute to this survey data, please fill out this form. (After completing the survey, you will be directed to a form for entry to win one of several $50 gift cards!)



Before we wrap up this letter, we’d like to thank The Oaklandside and the Listening Post Collective for inspiring this initiative and creating documents that have helped guide our planning.



Through this process, we hope to continue to improve toward our goal of serving the Stanford community with relevant, accurate and ethical journalism.

— The Vol. 260 Executive Team

