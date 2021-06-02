Astrology Corner

Humor by Simran Tandon on June 2, 2021

Libra — Ed Sheeran is the only one who understands your melancholy.

Taurus — Gluten-free diets lead to clear skin but poor testicular health.

Aquarius — 6(nine).

Pisces — Habitat loss is the primary effect of deforestation.

Cancer — Embrace your Shetland pony side.

Scorpio — Reconsider your investment in dog-themed enamel pins.

Leo — Transcend the mundane; add healing crystals to your morning coffee.

Gemini — Relax and listen to the soothing sounds of a Volvo’s car alarm.

Virgo — It’s okay to be Canadian.

Aries — Practice self love by slowly assuming your crush’s identity.

Capricorn — Watch out for question #3.

Sagittarius — Blow it.