Week 9 Arts Events

By Arts and Life Editors on May 23, 2021

In the virtual school space, it’s hard to find out about all the upcoming interesting events. From writer’s workshops to readings, the Arts & Life editors have collected information about some of this week’s arts-related events. All times are in PT.

Writing, Medicine and Teaching with author Dr. Daniel Mason

Date: Tuesday, May 25 — 5:00 p.m.

Registration here

Event Description: “Join us on May 25th at 5:00 p.m. PST for a lively evening of conversation and discussion with Professor Daniel Mason. As an author, physician, and professor, Dr. Mason will discuss the unique intersections between art and medicine and offer insights into his professional journey.”

The Many Meanings of “Asian” Around the World, Professor Usha Iyer

Date: Wednesday, May 26 — 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.

Registration here

Event Description: “All are welcome to join Stanford’s Asian Staff Forum for our annual celebration of API Heritage Month. Our featured speaker, Usha Iyer, Assistant Professor of Film and Media Studies, will discuss her recent book (Dancing Women: Choreographing Corporeal Histories of Hindi Cinema (Oxford University Press, 2020)) and upcoming book on Asian and African histories and identities in the Caribbean.”

The 2021 n+1 Writers Awards Ceremony

Date: Wednesday, May 26 — 4:30 p.m.

Registration here

Event Description: “Hosted by New Yorker staff writer and Pulitzer Prize finalist Elif Batuman, the 2021 n+1 Writers Awards Ceremony will celebrate Christina Nichol, recipient of the annual n+1 Writers’ Fellowship, and Trevor Shikaze, winner of the inaugural Anthony Veasna So Fiction Prize.”

Modes of Embodiment: Race, Praxis, and Environmental Justice

Date: Thursday, May 27 — 4:30 to 6:00 p.m.

Registration here

Event Description: “Please join us for the final Spring quarter installation of the Arts + Justice Research Workshop Series, a panel discussion on the Environmental Humanities and environmental justice featuring ethnomusicologist Nadia Chana, artist-theorist Elaine Gan, and scholar-activist Pavithra Vasudevan. Centering themes of temporality, corporeality, and race, our panelists come together to discuss the un/making of bodies, corporeal archives, and sounding praxes of environmental justice as they intersect with one another. In the age of the Anthropocene, such conversations demonstrating the interdisciplinarity and generative potentialities of Environmental Humanities research are urgently necessary. This panel discussion will be moderated by Stanford Mellon Fellow in English, Carlos Alonso Nugent.”

Virtual Author Event: Jeanette Arakawa and “The Little Exile”

Date: Thursday, May 27 — 7:00 to 8:30 p.m.

Registration here

Event Description: “Join the Bill Lane Center and the Palo Alto City Library for a virtual author event with Jeanette Arakawa, as she discusses her autobiographical novel, The Little Exile, based on her own experience as an internee in the 1940s at the Rohwer War Relocation Center in Arkansas. Her experience helped shape her advocacy and work in the Bay Area, in particular working with Asian Americans for Community Involvement (AACI).”

Splice: 5 Dance Films — TAPS Spring Main Stage

Date: Thursday, May 27, 7:00 p.m. to Saturday, May 29, 11:59 p.m.

Registration here

Event Description: “Splice: 5 Dance Films — TAPS Spring Main Stage — will consist of five dance pieces for film, choreographed by TAPS Lecturers in Dance featuring Stanford Students. RSVP to have an access link sent to your inbox on opening night.”

St. Lawrence String Quartet: Spring 2021 Haydn Festival – Spoleto Festival USA in Charleston, SC

Date: Friday, May 28 — 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Livestream link

Event Description: “The St. Lawrence String Quartet, artists-in-residence at Stanford University, concludes their series of six livestreamed concerts with a visit to the Spoleto Festival USA in Charleston, South Carolina. These performances shine a spotlight on Haydn’s monumental Opus 76 string quartets — his crowning achievement for chamber music and six of the greatest quartets ever written.

All six concerts will be free and viewable at the SLSQ website for 72 hours after their premieres.

Spoleto Festival USA program:

String Quartet Op. 76, No. 2 — Joseph Haydn (1732-1809)”

Caesura Journal Launch Party

Date: Tuesday, June 1 — 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Registration here

Event Description: “We are writing with an exciting announcement: Stanford’s new undergraduate academic journal for the study of literature, Caesura, is releasing its 2019-20 and 2020-21 issues! Featuring essays on…

Emily Dickinson and Ocean Vuong

Proust’s In Search of Lost Time

Morrison’s The Bluest Eye

George Eliot and Charlotte Brontë

Baldwin’s Giovanni’s Room

and many more…

We will be hosting an informal launch party on Tuesday, June 1, from 6-7pm PST to celebrate the hard work of our writers and editors. Come to get a first glance at the journal, hear from some of our contributors, and relax with some fun literary trivia to end the quarter! Finally, if you RSVP and attend, we will also send you a fresh copy of each of the issues in the mail!”

We hope you enjoy attending these events this week! Let us know about any future arts-related events you would like us to include.