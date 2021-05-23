Letter to the Community: On Palestine

By Op-Ed on May 23, 2021

We, the undersigned members of the Stanford community, condemn in the strongest terms possible the state of Israel’s systematic destruction of Palestinian property, homes and lives. The recent expulsion of Palestinians from their rightful homes in Sheikh Jarrah — which, along with Israel’s violent attack on peaceful worshippers at al-Aqsa mosque during the holy period of Ramadan, has precipitated the violence we see unfolding — is but one part of an unbroken history stretching back to the 1948 massacre of over 100 Palestinian men, women and children in the village of Deir Yassin. Then, as now, Zionists reached beyond UN-mandated borders to expel and kill Palestinians and illegally seize their land. In the recent decade, Israeli policies have become even more aggressive.

The 2018 “New Basic Law of Israel” makes three fundamental claims:

The land of Israel is the historical homeland of the Jewish people, in which the State of Israel was established. The State of Israel is the national home of the Jewish people, in which it fulfills its natural, cultural, religious and historical right to self-determination. The right to exercise national self-determination in the State of Israel is unique to the Jewish people.

With terrible clarity then, Israel has declared itself an ethno-nation and converted acts illegal under international law (such as annexing Palestine land, undertaking the collective punishment of Palestinians, abrogating its responsibilities as an occupying power, denying Palestinians in exile their human right to return, et cetera) into legitimate (in solely its own view) manifestations of its “self-determination.” We in the United States are all too familiar with how a similar evocation of “Manifest Destiny” legitimated genocide against Indigenous peoples.

Such single-mindedness of purpose makes Israel’s attested commitment to the “equality” of all citizens a lie. Despite this attestation, more than 51 discriminatory laws imposed by Israel against Palestinians have not been removed from the books and are still enacted regularly. “Equality” cannot possibly exist in an ethno-state whose very existence has been declared an apartheid state by Human Rights Watch. This apartheid takes the form of separate roads, resources, electrical systems, schools, curtailed freedom of movement for Palestinians.

In a recent piece in the New York Times (“Palestinian Refugees Deserve to Return Home. Jews Should Understand”), Peter Beinart, Editor-at-Large of Jewish Currents, draws the connection between the historical Nakba and the present day:

Why has the impending eviction of six Palestinian families in East Jerusalem drawn Israelis and Palestinians into a conflict that appears to be spiraling toward yet another war? Because of a word that in the American Jewish community remains largely taboo: the Nakba. The Nakba, or ‘catastrophe’ in Arabic, need not refer only to the more than 700,000 Palestinians who were expelled or fled in terror during Israel’s founding. It can also evoke the many expulsions that have occurred since: the about 300,000 Palestinians whom Israel displaced when it conquered the West Bank and Gaza Strip in 1967; the roughly 250,000 Palestinians who could not return to the West Bank and Gaza after Israel revoked their residency rights between 1967 and 1994; the hundreds of Palestinians whose homes Israel demolished in 2020 alone. The East Jerusalem evictions are so combustible because they continue a pattern of expulsion that is as old as Israel itself.

In Gaza in particular, Friends of the Earth, an environmental organization, found such deplorable conditions that it issued a report entitled, precisely, “Environmental Nakba”:

The observer mission witnessed numerous examples of expropriation of land and water resources and heard testimonies of officials, researchers, local people and environmental activists. We observed industrial sites with little or no controls on emissions, untreated sewage piped from urban developments onto open land and streams and waste hills from decades of uncontrolled dumping. We heard of the destruction of trees and the polluting of agricultural land and surface water. This report documents some of these observations, and provides some suggestions for collaborative projects in Palestine, either by further researches or solidarity support for the affected communities.

The carnage we see today cannot be excused through any notion that Israel has a right to “protect itself.” Its violent and often deadly expulsions of Palestinians from their homes, its armed attack on ordinary Palestinians and others worshipping during Ramadan — these actions logically extend to Palestinians the right to defend themselves first.

The disproportionate violence perpetrated by Israel — whose possession of high-tech defense systems, armaments and war equipment is in large part funded by American taxpayers — is inexcusable, as is the United States’ continued diplomatic protection of illegal Israeli actions.

We reject any attempt to portray this as the fault of the Palestinian people, and deplore the slaughter of innocent men, women and children, and the crippling of an already weak Palestinian infrastructure. We urge everyone to refuse to be complicit with Israeli “business as usual,” and to consider endorsing the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, begun by over 170 civil organizations in Palestine. This non-violent form of protest, consciously modeled after the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa, allows people of principle worldwide to act in solidarity with the Palestinian people. The government of South Africa has in fact come out in support of BDS — Nelson Mandela and Bishop Desmond Tutu were early and vocal supporters of the movement.

BDS and more generally protests against Israel’s persistent violation of international law and international human rights are not the purview solely of “radicals” or leftists. Full or partial divestment from Israel has been declared by religious groups such as the US Mennonite organization, the Presbyterian Church, USA, United Church of Christ, the pension fund of the United Methodist Church, several Quaker branches (American Friends Service Committee) and others. The Palestinian cause has received the support of Jewish groups such as Jewish Voice for Peace and Israeli human rights groups like B’Tselem.

The financial sector too is wary of investing in businesses in the Occupied Territories both because of their illegality and their instability — just two examples: Bill Gates divested from a British firm for its connections with Israeli security forces; a major Dutch pension firm has also divested. Those fighting for Palestinian rights now include groups like the Movement for Black Lives, and labor unions have refused to unload and transport goods from the Occupied Territories. The analogy between anti-Black racism and the persecution of the Palestinians has been the subject of much commentary.

We join all those working for basic human rights and the respect of international law in condemning Israel for its brutality and violence, and pledge solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Signed,

Umniya Najaer PhD Student in Modern Thought and Literature

Marci Kwon Assistant Professor, Art History

Tobias Wolff, Professor of English

Jonathan Rosa Associate Professor of Education & Comparative Studies in Race & Ethnicity

Usha Iyer Assistant Professor, Art and Art History

Martabel Wasserman PhD Candidate

Sharika Thiranagama Associate Professor of Anthropology

Suhaila Meera PhD candidate

David Palumbo-Liu, Louise Hewlett Nixon Professor & Professor of Comparative Literature

Vaughn Rasberry, Associate Professor of English and Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity

Jean Ma Associate Professor, Art

Thomas Hansen Professor of Anthropology

Patricia Alessandrini Assistant Professor, Music/CCRMA

Kabir Tambar Associate Professor, Anthropology

Olamide Abiose JD/PhD Candidate in Neuroscience

Joshua Cobler Class of 2020

Kerem Ussakli PhD Student, Department of Anthropology

Nina Dewi Toft Djanegara PhD candidate, Department of Anthropology

Shikha Nehra PhD Student, Department of Anthropology

Nataya Friedan PhD Candidate in Anthropology

Aaron Sherman Hopes PhD Candidate in Anthropology

Laura Ng Stanford PhD candidate

Anna Bigelow Associate Professor, Religious Studies

Priya Satia Raymond A. Spruance Professor of International History

Tom Mullaney Professor of History

Jessica Femenias Undergraduate

Alyssa Phd Student

Layo Laniyan Undergraduate ‘22

Saad Lakhani PhD Candidate, Department of Anthropology

Marguerite L. De Loney PhD Candidate, Anthropology

Rush Rehm Professor, Classics and TAPS

Siddharth Patel PhD Civil and Environmental Engineering (2019)

Shane Denson Associate Professor, Art & Art History

Selby Wynn Schwartz, Lecturer, Program in Writing & Rhetoric

Duana Fullwiley Associate Prof of Anthropology

Grace Zhou PhD Candidate, Department of Anthropology

Emre Daglioglu PhD Candidate/History

Pavle Levi Professor, Film Studies

Jacob Daniels PhD Candidate

Charles Kronengold Assistant Professor, Music

Jason Beckman PhD Candidate, East Asian Languages and Cultures

Tony Kramer, Facilities Coordinator, TAPS

Serkan Yolaçan Assistant Professor, Anthropology

Lalita du Perron Associate Director, Center for South Asia, Stanford

Christine Xiong PhD Student, Department of English

Elis Imboden DFO, Dept. of Art & Art History

Cynthia Garcia Modern Thought and Literature, PhD Candidate

Young Jean Lee Associate Professor, TAPS

Veena Dubal Alumnus

Meade Klingensmith Ph.D. Candidate, History

Elliott Reichardt PhD Student in Anthropology

Néstor L. Silva PhD candidate, Anthropology

Shirin Sinnar, Professor of Law

Adela Zhang, PhD candidate

Jessica Zhu Undergraduate ‘24

Cat Sanchez PhD Student, Sociology

Grace Huckins PhD Candidate, Neurosciences

Isabel Low PhD Candidate, Neurosciences Program

Michael Hayes Genetics PhD Candidate

Rosaley Gai PhD Student, East Asian Languages and Cultures

evan alterman PhD candidate, Slavic languages/literatures

Carolyn Stein Undergraduate Student, ‘23

Ban Wang Professor, East Asian Languages and Cultures

Mikael Wolfe Assistant Professor of History

Ayodele Foster-McCray PhD Student, Anthropology Department

Faatimah Solomon Undergraduate Student, ‘21

Micah Olivas PhD Student, Department of Genetics

Shantanu Nevrekar Ph.D. student, Department of Anthropology

Rishika Mehrishi PhD Candidate, Theater and Performance Studies

Sanna Ali PhD Candidate, Communication

David Song Ph.D. candidate, GSE

Branislav Jakovljevic Professor

Caroline Daws PhD Candidate, Biology

Brian Cabral PhD Candidate, Education

Shizza Fatima MA International Education Policy Analysis

Victoria Melgarejo Graduate student

Sajia Darwish MA student, Education

Angela Garcia Associate Professor, Dept. of Anthropology

Vehbi Tandogan MA, International and Comparative Education

Deniz Cenk Demir Ph.D. Student

Saurabh Khanna PhD candidate, Education

Catie Connolly PhD Student, Education

Danielle Greene PhD Candidate, Education

Nikolaj Ramsdal Nielsen PhD Candidate in Comparative Literature

Miriam S Leshin PhD candidate, GSE

Munir Gur PhD Student in Ethnomusicology

Kemi Oyewole PhD Candidate in Education

Mary Markley Undergraduate, ’23

Andrew Fitzgerald PhD Candidate, Communication

Davíd Morales` PhD Student in Education

Faith Kwon PhD Candidate, Graduate School of Education

Chloé Brault MacKinnon PhD Candidate in Comparative Literature

Sunny Trivedi PhD Candidate, Graduate School of Education

Minju Choi PhD student, Education

Nathaniel Ramos BS ’21, MS ’22 CEE

Kevin Nuno PhD Candidate in Cancer Biology

Richzeska A.S. Fandino Undergraduate Student ’24

Josh Gagne PhD Sociology

Apollo Rydzik PhD student, Sociology

Karla Roman Undergraduate, ‘24

Kassandra Roeser PhD Student, Sociology

Tyler McDaniel PhD Student, Sociology

Jieun Song Ph.D. student, Graduate School of Education

Iris Zhang Stanford Sociology

seungah phd candidate

Niki Nguyen MA Sociology ’21

Lydia Wei Undergraduate Student

Amanda Lu PhD Candidate, Graduate School of Education

Mudit Trivedi Assistant Professor Anthropology

Xingyu Li Ph.D. candidate, GSE

Justine Modica PhD Candidate, History

Jasmine Reid Anthropology PhD

Katerina Gonzales PhD Candidate in Earth System Science

Madison Bunderson PhD Student in Education

Vivian Zhong PhD Candidate, Bioengineering

Briana Mullen MA POLS, MPP

Miranda Diaz Undergraduate ’23

Andrea Nightingale Professor of Classics

Jingyi Li PhD Candidate, Computer Science

James Ferguson Susan S. and William H. Hindle Professor of Anthropology

Kimberly Higuera PhD Candidate, Sociology

Alexa Wnorowski PhD Candidate

Carmen Thong PhD in English

Amy Hontalas Ph.D. candidate – sociology

Oswaldo Rosales Graduate School of Education

Tania Flores PhD Student, Iberian and Latin American Cultures

Rebecca Gruskin PhD Candidate, History

Maura Finkelstein Anthropology PhD alum

Zack Al-Witri, Staff

Monika Greeleaf, Associate Professor, Slavic and Comparative Literature

