Stanford reports 2 new COVID cases

By Owen Veit on April 26, 2021

The University reported two new COVID-19 cases among students and zero among faculty, staff and postdoctoral scholars for the week of April 19, according to the University’s COVID Dashboard.

The new numbers show a slight decrease from last week’s five cases and suggest that the outbreak two weeks ago in the Graduate School of Business was contained.

Recently, cases in Santa Clara County have slightly decreased. The county is currently in the orange tier, which allows some indoor restaurants, gyms and movie theaters to operate at limited capacity. Every Californian age 16 and older is now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The University recently announced that, thanks to increased vaccine supply, Stanford Health Care will now be able to offer first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations to all Stanford employees and students, as well as any adult family members accompanying them, through Saturday, May 1. More information about eligibility and where to find vaccines can be found here.

Stanford also announced last week that they will require all students coming to campus to be vaccinated for next fall quarter.