Outbreak in GSB causes higher case count

By Owen Veit on April 12, 2021

The University reported 14 new COVID-19 cases among students and zero among faculty, staff and postdoctoral scholars for the week of April 5, according to the University’s COVID Dashboard. Of these cases, 13 were students in the Graduate School of Business, and most were off-campus.

The new numbers mark a clear increase from last week’s two positive student cases, and comes two weeks into the return of juniors, seniors and students with special circumstances. The Daily reported in February on a culture of MBA students disregarding University and regional rules aimed at limiting the spread of the virus.

“As more members of our community are on campus for the spring quarter, we expect a fluctuation in the number of positive test results,” wrote University spokesperson E.J. Miranda.

Recently, cases in Santa Clara County have increased slightly. The county is currently in the orange tier, which allows some indoor restaurants, gyms and movie theaters to operate at limited capacity.

Every Californian age 16 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning on April 15. Although Stanford does not currently have plans to begin vaccinating students, they encourage students to get vaccines where they can find them. Information about eligibility and where to find vaccines can be found here.

“These additional cases are a reminder to continue the important health and safety protocols that are needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Miranda added.