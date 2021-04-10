Men’s tennis sweeps LA schools in dramatic fashion

By Alexa Gold on April 10, 2021

Stanford men’s tennis (8-3, 5-0 Pac-12) wrapped up its homestand with a 4-3 victory over No. 15/12 USC (16-6, 4-2 Pac-12) on Saturday following a 4-3 victory over No. 34/25 UCLA (11-4, 4-2 Pac-12) on Friday.

After Tuesday’s match against Cal was canceled, the Cardinal hosted the Bruins at Taube Family Tennis Center Friday afternoon, seeking to continue its four-match win streak.

The Bruins swept the doubles matches, but the Cardinal rebounded in singles play. The doubles point, won with two 6-4 victories, put UCLA up 1-0, and success in the first two singles matches on courts one and two propelled the Bruins to a 3-0 lead.



True freshman Tristan Boyer set the comeback in motion for the Cardinal with his 6-4, 6-0 win on court four, which was complemented by three more Stanford wins on courts three, five and six.

Junior Alexandre Rotsaert came back from a rocky first set to win 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 on court three, while courts five and six featured close matches between senior Timothy Sah and UCLA grad student Sam Feit and fifth-year William Genesen and UCLA junior Matthew Tsolakyan, respectively. In the final match of the afternoon, Sah defeated Feit 6-3, 6-7 (8), 6-4 on court five.

The next day, the Cardinal followed up Friday’s performance with a tight match against USC.

The Trojans took the doubles point thanks to wins at the one and two spots. Freshman Arthur Fery and Rotsaert won 6-4 on court three, while Boyer and Sah and senior Axel Geller and sophomore Neel Rajesh were defeated 7-5 and 6-1, respectively.

The Cardinal leveled the score to 1-1 in singles play, with Boyer once again achieving the first Stanford singles win, 6-4, 6-4. While Rotsaert and Genesen were defeated on courts three and six, respectively, Geller, Fery and Sah each pulled off three-set wins on courts one, two and five.

An intense final set saw Sah defeat USC freshman Lodewijk Weststrate on a double fault, wrapping up the Cardinal’s sixth consecutive victory.

Stanford remains undefeated in conference play and will look to keep its streak going as it travels across the Bay to face Cal on Tuesday. The match is set to start at 1 p.m. PT.

