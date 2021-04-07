Stanford to release admissions decisions at 4 p.m. today

By Camryn Pak 20 minutes ago

Stanford will release its regular decision admissions results at 4 p.m. today, after a “notable increase” in applications resulted in a week-long delay.

The University plans to matriculate around 1,700 students from the early action and regular decision application rounds, University spokesperson E.J. Miranda told The Daily in January.

Those students will be joined by the 378 frosh who elected to take a gap year for the 2020-21 academic year, meaning that the Class of 2025 is expected to be around 400 students larger than usual.

Other colleges have seen skyrocketing application numbers — and correspondingly plummeting acceptance rates — amid a switch to test-optional admissions as a result of the pandemic. Peer institutions like Harvard, Yale and Columbia saw historically low acceptance rates of 3.4%, 4.62%, and 3.7% respectively.

Since 2018, Stanford has not publicly announced its acceptance rate, so it is unlikely they will do so today. However, the University is required to release that data as part of the Common Data Set initiative. Last year, Stanford’s acceptance rate was 5.19%, a slight increase from its record-low 4.34% acceptance rate in 2019.