Sundays with the Other Grandmother

By

In the spirit of National Poetry Month, over the next few days Reads will be publishing five original poems, submitted by Stanford students and chosen by the Arts & Life editors. We hope you enjoy them as much as we do, and that you continue to read, write and celebrate poetry.

On Sundays light leaks through the window, 
drapes itself over her like a tallit & 
for a moment I forget how to say 
lineage 
holy 
I know you 
I know you 

On Sundays I bring my grandmother 
bread, cold cuts and fish from the local deli 

On Sundays grandmother is slowly unravelling & all I can think 
about is ways to feel full in a body 

On Sundays I count the obsessions in this house: 

           wildflowers that come & go 
                     prehistoric glass menageries 
                               forgetting how to remember 

On Sundays my grandmother will ask 
the same question she asked yesterday 

On Sundays splitting open fish 
is a way of learning medicine 

On Sundays the fish cuts teeth and for a second 
I mistake it with the glass menagerie 

On Sundays the bones never looked so familiar 

On Sundays I too forget and ask the same question–

Carolyn Stein is a contributing writer from Los Angeles, California. She is pursuing coursework in psychology, East Asian studies and comparative literature. On campus, you can find her making loud noises with the LSJUMB. Contact her at news 'at' stanforddaily.com.