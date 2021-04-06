Letter from the editors: Introducing the community contacts form

By Sarina Deb and Jared Klegar on April 6, 2021

The Daily is committed to publishing thoughtful, in-depth content from a diverse range of sources and forming strong connections with the Stanford community and other stakeholders. At The Daily, we strive to ensure that our coverage reflects the needs of our community and includes previously underrepresented voices and perspectives.

As a result, we have launched the inaugural community contacts form, which seeks to bolster inclusivity and diversity in our coverage by building a network of people from a variety of backgrounds whom we can call on when writing articles that impact their lives and identities. This form is a place for you to tell us what you are interested in speaking to us about, whether that’s racial justice initiatives, the experience of being a frosh on campus or Title IX policy.

The form should only take a few minutes to fill out, and asks you about your affiliation with any organizations that you would like to speak on behalf of as well as any topics that The Daily can reach out to you for perspective on when sourcing for an article.

For example, if you are an international student, you might let us know that you want to talk about how travel restrictions due to COVID-19 are impacting your Stanford experience, or if you are an advocate for racial justice on campus or someone who attended a protest, you might let us know that you are willing to share your thoughts on the University’s newest racial justice initiatives.

Everyone has a unique perspective to offer. We’d love to talk to you and would really appreciate your filling out this form if you’re willing to be interviewed by The Daily the next time we’re working on a story that is relevant to your interests, identities or areas of expertise.

