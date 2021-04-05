It’s College Media Madness season! Help The Daily finish No. 1 against student-run newsrooms across the country.
Learn more and donate.

Donate
Arts & Life

The Vase Broke Any Way

By

In the spirit of National Poetry Month, over the next few days Reads will be publishing five original poems, submitted by Stanford students and chosen by the Arts & Life editors. We hope you enjoy them as much as we do, and that you continue to read, write and celebrate poetry.

I took a vase to the store to return it,
and in the doorway it shattered
when it slipped from my hand.
Funny thing is, that’s why I bought it —
I wanted to smash it instead of writing a sonnet —
but neither went the way that I had planned.

As does nothing, I suppose.
I chose it to break, for my own image it shows.
I’ve neglected my poetry to practice my prose.
And now all I have are scattered reflections of the same tired man.

How many reflections do I need to see through?
The more I make, the more they dare me to do …
I tried to stop it. I hid the vase in the closet.
I clenched my fist and left my pen in my pocket.
But then came today and the vase broke anyway.

And that is all I can seem to say.
Not about why, nor about who.
With pen I play, my mind in two,
but pray I do I may lie true,
I may find newly some assent
in an earnest urn or an honest ode;
But amorphous amphorae and untransparent lament
are all that have as yet showed.

Any way I try, and I can’t write it —
but write I can, and I try anyway.
Anyway, any way, a-n-y-w-a-y.
Any way I break it down it breaks down anyway.

While you're here...

We're a student-run organization committed to providing hands-on experience in journalism, digital media and business for the next generation of reporters. Your support makes a difference in helping give staff members from all backgrounds the opportunity to develop important professional skills and conduct meaningful reporting. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Donate

Get Our EmailsGet Our Emails