The Vase Broke Any Way

In the spirit of National Poetry Month, over the next few days Reads will be publishing five original poems, submitted by Stanford students and chosen by the Arts & Life editors. We hope you enjoy them as much as we do, and that you continue to read, write and celebrate poetry.

I took a vase to the store to return it,

and in the doorway it shattered

when it slipped from my hand.

Funny thing is, that’s why I bought it —

I wanted to smash it instead of writing a sonnet —

but neither went the way that I had planned.

As does nothing, I suppose.

I chose it to break, for my own image it shows.

I’ve neglected my poetry to practice my prose.

And now all I have are scattered reflections of the same tired man.

How many reflections do I need to see through?

The more I make, the more they dare me to do …

I tried to stop it. I hid the vase in the closet.

I clenched my fist and left my pen in my pocket.

But then came today and the vase broke anyway.

And that is all I can seem to say.

Not about why, nor about who.

With pen I play, my mind in two,

but pray I do I may lie true,

I may find newly some assent

in an earnest urn or an honest ode;

But amorphous amphorae and untransparent lament

are all that have as yet showed.

Any way I try, and I can’t write it —

but write I can, and I try anyway.

Anyway, any way, a-n-y-w-a-y.

Any way I break it down it breaks down anyway.