Hackers leak Social Security numbers, student data in massive data breach

Hackers have leaked stolen data belonging to members of the Stanford community — including Social Security numbers, addresses, emails, family members and financial information — after obtaining the data from a compromised file transfer system used by Stanford Medicine.

The leaked Stanford data is part of a massive data breach affecting numerous businesses and universities that targeted a widely-used file transfer service, Accellion, used by the University.

A University employee confirmed the leak to an individual whose data was included in the breach.

In a statement to The Daily, School of Medicine spokesperson Julie Grecius told The Daily that Stanford is investigating the incident and has reported it to law enforcement.

By Wednesday, hackers had published links to download information allegedly stolen from Stanford and numerous other schools and businesses. Although Greicius stopped short of confirming the veracity of the data, The Daily has independently verified a subset of the data to be authentic.

“We are working to determine whether individuals’ personal data has been affected, and we will notify any affected individuals,” Greicius wrote.

However, an individual whose data was included in the breach told The Daily that they were not contacted by the University until they filed an incident report themselves.

Other universities and businesses listed on the website — including Shell, University of California Berkeley, Los Angeles, Davis, the University of Colorado and the University of Miami — confirmed over the past week that their data was compromised. Some targeted institutions received ransom demands to stop the release of more stolen data.

According to Accellion, the hackers targeted a 20-year-old legacy service, Accellion File Transfer Appliance (FTA), that was due to be discontinued in April 2021. The company announced in December and January that they had discovered vulnerabilities in FTA and encouraged customers to update to their modern platform for higher security.

Stanford Medicine used the Accellion platform for its MedSecureSend system, which was used to transfer data including credit, debit or prepaid card data and protected health data that are classified as “high risk” by the University.

“If you’re looking for a good way to securely send large files now and then, especially to collaborators outside of Stanford, use MedSecureSend (MSS),” the University wrote on a page that has since been removed.

MedSecureSend’s landing page now displays a message saying that “MedSecureSend is off line due to a critical security issue.”

“This is a 20 year old legacy system. And these are notoriously insecure,” said security researcher Jack Cable ’22, who has been recognized by Google, Facebook and the Department of Defense for discovering security vulnerabilities. “This is something that’s endemic across probably all universities and large companies, in that they’re dependent on software that is really old and is likely pretty vulnerable. That’s why we’re seeing so many breaches.”

In announcements last week, UC Davis, the University of Colorado and the University of Miami recommended that students and staff place fraud alerts with a credit reporting agency and freeze their credit reports.

This is a developing story and will be updated.