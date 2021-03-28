It’s College Media Madness season! Help The Daily finish No. 1 against student-run newsrooms across the country.
Men's Tennis

Men’s tennis gets back to winning ways against Utah

By

Stanford men’s tennis (3-3, 1-0 Pac-12) rebounded from three straight losses by handily defeating Utah (11-8, 1-4 Pac-12) 5-2 on Sunday afternoon. This was the first conference match for the Cardinal this season. 

Freshman Arthur Fery and junior Alexandre Rotsaert started off doubles play with a quick 6-1 win against their opponents. Stanford would then clinch the doubles point after senior Timothy Sah and sophomore Neel Rajesh took down Utah’s Chris Heck and Luis Flores by a score of 6-3. Senior Axel Geller and freshman Tristan Boyer left with their match unfinished, but the pair held a 5-4 lead. 

Singles play would be much of the same for the Cardinal. Fery was the first player to finish, as he dispatched Francisco Bastias 6-3, 6-2 on court four. Sah and Geller would follow up their freshman teammate with impressive straight set wins of their own on courts five and one respectively. 

The Utes would receive some consolation, however. Mathias Gavelin defeated Stanford freshman Alex Lee 6-2, 6-2 on court six, and Franco Capaldo beat Rotsaert on court two. 

With the rest of the matches having wrapped up, the players convened around court three to watch Boyer battle with Geronimo Busleiman. Boyer had already won the first set 7-5 but was locked in a close second set. He would eventually win out, taking the match 7-5, 6-4 to give Stanford the 5-2 win and start off conference play on a high note. 

The Cardinal will be back out on the courts on Tuesday when UC Davis comes to the Farm. The match is slated to start at 1 p.m. PT. 

Ells Boone is a desk editor for the sports section. He is a freshman from Virginia Beach, Virginia, interested in studying communication and economics. You can catch him waking up early on weekend mornings to watch his favorite Premier League team, Tottenham Hotspur, play. Contact him at eboone24 'at' stanforddaily.com.