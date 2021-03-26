Lacrosse crushes Cal at Cagan

By Michael Espinosa 2 hours ago

It was raining goals at Cagan Stadium as Stanford lacrosse (5-0, 4-0 Pac-12) tore apart Cal’s (1-7, 0-5 Pac-12) defense in a 21-4 slaughter on Friday.

The Cardinal started to score early when senior attacker Ali Baiocco put one in the back of the net for Stanford 33 seconds into the match. Three minutes later, senior attacker Galen Lew knocked down the first of three straight Cardinal goals on back-to-back-to-back possessions to put Stanford up 4-0. Baiocco and Lew were two of three players to score exactly three goals in the game, while fifth-year midfielder Mikaela Watson was the third.

All three players were outdone by freshman midfielder Ailish Kelly, who scored five goals and completed a first-half hat trick with seven seconds to go before the break. Kelly’s score helped put the Cardinal up 16-1 at halftime.

The team won 17 of 26 draw controls — thanks to the help of sixth-year Genesis Lucero, who won 11 — which forced Cal to be efficient when it could set up an offense of its own. The Bears did so-so in that respect, scoring on 50% of their shots on goal.

Stanford’s goalkeeping corps was led by senior Trudie Grattan (3-0), who was awarded the win. She saved just two shots on the match and allowed one score, although it was difficult for any Cardinal keeper to rack up saves against a Cal offense that only logged 13 shots — eight on goal — in the entire match.

The Cardinal will look to remain undefeated when it travels to face Fresno State (1-6, 0-0 MPSF) on Wednesday.