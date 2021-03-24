Women’s tennis shuts out the Gauchos

By Michael Espinosa on March 24, 2021

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) released new rankings on Wednesday that peg Stanford women’s tennis (7-0, 4-0 Pac-12) as the No. 35 best team in the country. But the computer-generated standings don’t tell the whole story. Stanford is one of two undefeated teams on the rankings, the other being top-ranked North Carolina (17-0, 7-0 ACC). Furthermore, the rankings place Arizona State (10-5, 3-1 Pac-12) above the Cardinal despite Stanford’s victory over the Sun Devils on Friday.

A more accurate representation of the Cardinal’s place in the national landscape would be the United States Tennis Association rankings, which place the Cardinal No. 10, second in the conference to No. 4 UCLA.

The ITA also ranked freshman Ana Geller as the country’s 103rd best singles player with her 6-0 match record this season. Geller was the only Cardinal on the singles or doubles rankings, but she wasn’t needed in Wednesday’s 7-0 win against UC Santa Barbara (1-2, 1-0 Big West).

Geller was replaced by sophomore Angelica Blake, who paired up with fifth-year Emily Arbuthnott to take the first double’s set of the day 6-2. The two were followed several minutes later by senior Michaela Gordon and junior Niluka Madurawe, who won their set 7-5.

Blake went on to fill in for Geller on the third court and win her singles match in straight sets, along with three of her teammates: Gordon, Arbuthnott and fifth-year Emma Higuchi.

Madurawe won her first set 6-3 and was ahead 4-3 in the second set before her opponent retired, leaving senior Janice Shin the last Cardinal to earn a victory. Shin won her first set 6-3, but fell 0-6 in the second, before winning the tiebreaker, and securing the sweep for the team.

The team will look to continue to climb the rankings as it hosts the 47th and 49th ranked teams, Washington State (10-6, 2-2 Pac-12) and Washington (9-4, 1-3 Pac-12) respectively, this weekend.