TDX disbanded after investigation finds illicit substances in house

By Julia Ingram 6 hours ago

The Theta Delta Chi (TDX) fraternity will lose housing and University recognition for six years after an investigation found three violations of the Fundamental Standard, Stanford informed the organization on Monday.

TDX will not be given the opportunity to contest the findings of the investigation, and the University will reallocate its house in line with the ResX framework and a commitment to maintaining 10 Greek houses on campus. TDX can petition to be reinstated as a student organization in spring 2027.

A review board of three students and two faculty/staff members found in January that TDX failed to report to professional staff the presence of illicit substances in their house at 675 Lomita Drive. It also found that the fraternity had violated Stanford’s Controlled Substances and Alcohol policy and 2019-20 residence agreement with regard to the presence of opioids and marijuana in the house.

TDX president Joey Díaz ’22 said the chapter defers all comments to their national organization.

The decision comes just over a year after a TDX member died in the fraternity’s house after an accidental fentanyl overdose.

“To be clear, the OCB investigation was not about assigning fault or responsibility for the student’s death,” Associate Vice Provost for Inclusion, Community & Integrative Learning Emelyn dela Peña and Dean of Students Mona Hicks wrote in an email sent to fraternity and sorority leaders. “However, the investigation found serious lapses in policy compliance by the fraternity that we simply cannot have in our community, for the safety of everyone.”

In October, the Undergraduate Senate and Graduate Student Council passed a joint resolution for the University to implement Naloxone training for all community associates, Resident Assistants and Stanford affiliates.

The University announcement leaves three housed fraternities and five housed sororities at Stanford, if no changes are made before the return of all students to campus.

The disbanding of TDX comes amid ongoing campus discussions on whether housed Greek life, or any Greek life, should remain present at Stanford. Stanford’s announcement acknowledged the discourse but stopped short of taking a side. Instead, it said, the undergraduate residence governance council, a new body to be formed under ResX, will work with the ASSU to respond to their recommendations regarding Greek life at Stanford.