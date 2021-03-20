Women’s soccer falls to Cal for first time in eight years

By Samantha Leventis on March 20, 2021

Despite dominating the match in many aspects, Stanford women’s soccer (4-3, 3-1 Pac-12) was unable to pull off the win against rival Cal (4-2, 2-2 Pac-12). The Cardinal lost 0-1 — marking its first loss to the Bears in eight years as well as its first conceded goal to the Bears in four seasons.

The only goal of the match came late in the first half. Despite being on the defensive for the majority of the time, Cal was able to take advantage of the offensive opportunities it did have. In the 43rd minute, a clean pass from Cal senior forward Emma Westin allowed sophomore forward Mia Fontana to sneak a low shot into the back of the net. It was Cal’s first of four shots total, and Cal’s only shot on goal.

Stanford, on the other hand, was consistent up front. With nearly 21 shots and 13 corners (compared to Cal’s two), it seemed likely that the Cardinal would come out on top. However, in familiar fashion this season, Stanford had trouble finishing, especially given Cal’s exceptional goalie: sophomore Angelina Anderson.

WIth nine saves, the six-foot star was pivotal throughout the entire match. Anderson’s most important save, however, came in the 88th minute. Stanford was awarded a penalty kick after redshirt junior forward Civana Kuhlmann was fouled in the box. Anderson rose to the challenge, making a diving save to shut out the Cardinal and allow the Bears to clutch the victory.

Although Kuhlmann was unable to take advantage of the penalty kick, the Colorado native otherwise had a very strong game. After playing all 90 minutes, Kuhlmann ended the day with 11 shots — six of which were on goal. With power and height, her shots often challenged Anderson to take full advantage of her six-foot frame and great vertical.

Kuhlmann also played a key role in Stanford’s best opportunity of the match, which came after the junior took a low shot in the 75th minute. Anderson, attempting a save, batted the ball to Cardinal senior forward Madison Haley, who then faced an open net. Haley, however, was unable to maintain control and launched the ball over the crossbar.

Despite the unfortunate miss, the senior — who was picked seventh overall in the NWSL draft — had a strong day. Although Haley was heavily marked, as she has been this entire season, the star played 82 minutes and was still able to make an impact on offense.

Also impactful was senior defender Kiki Pickett, who was chosen fourth overall in the draft. Pickett played all 90 minutes of the match and was vital in maintaining composure in the back. The senior also assisted on offense in the last-minute efforts by the Cardinal to tie up the match.

Fortunately for Stanford, an opportunity to reclaim its Bay Area dominance comes on Apr. 16, when the Cardinal will face Cal again. Stanford will next play Oregon State University (2-7, 0-5 Pac-12) in a home game on Mar. 26. Fans will be able to stream the match live at pac-12.com. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. P.T.