Men’s tennis topples Saint Mary’s 6-1

By Savanna Stewart on March 17, 2021

Saint Mary’s (2-7, 2-2 WCC) visited the Farm on Wednesday, but the Gaels were nothing that Stanford men’s tennis (2-0, 0-0 Pac-12) could not handle. The Cardinal cruised to a 6-1 victory to earn its second straight win of the season.

Stanford swept doubles play, but admittedly with some difficulty. No. 2 senior Axel Geller paired with freshman Aryan Chaudhary to take down Matis Bot and Caelan Potts in a 6-4 decision. Freshman-senior duo Arthur Fery and Timothy Sah claimed a narrow 7-5 victory over Saint Mary’s Boris Reckow and James Watt as the Cardinal’s No. 1 pair. Sophomore Neel Rajesh and No. 3 junior Alexandre Rotsaert concluded the doubles sweep on court two.

Singles play saw five straight wins from the Cardinal, with Fery earning the first individual victory in the No. 3 spot with a decisive 6-0, 6-1 result. Sophomore Filip Kolasinki followed suit on the sixth court with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Potts.

The clinching point came from Geller on court two with a tight 6-3, 7-6 (6) victory over Watt. The match marked the first time Geller has operated as No. 2 for Stanford since his freshman season. As a freshman, Geller recorded a 16-6 recorded in dual play, but has yet to see similar success, partly due to last year’s drastically abbreviated season.

Freshman Alex Lee defeated Reckow in a pair of 6-4 outcomes, and Rotsaert concluded Stanford’s successful singles run in the No.1 spot. Saint Mary’s No. 23 Damon Kesaris pushed Rotsaert to three sets, but the Cardinal ultimately stretched its lead to 5-0 with the 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 Rotsaert victory.

The Gaels used a 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (9) win on court four to narrowly avoid the shutout by the Cardinal.

Stanford carries its momentum into a challenging week of travel and competition. Between Mar. 22 and Mar. 29, the Cardinal will play four matches: two in Los Angeles, one at home and another in Utah. A meeting with UCLA is first on the agenda, with the action getting underway at 1 p.m. PT on Monday.