Women’s gymnastics will face No. 24 Oregon State on Senior Day

By Jordan John Lee 13 minutes ago

Stanford women’s gymnastics (0-2, 0-0 Pac-12) will host No. 24 Oregon State (2-5, 1-4 Pac-12) on Sunday for its final meet of the regular season before competing at the Pac-12 Championships on Mar. 20. As is tradition during the final home competition, the Cardinal will also celebrate Senior Day.

The team will recognize its three seniors — Kyla Bryant, Rachael Flam and Grace Gracia — for their leadership and lasting contributions to the program.

Bryant has remained a steady all-around competitor for the Cardinal, posting highs of 9.900 on all four events throughout her career. Flam has used her strength to vault and tumble her way to success, posting scores of 9.900 and above on vault and floor exercise. Garcia has navigated between the low bar and the high bar to also break 9.900 on the uneven bars in her career.

“I want to recognize seniors Kyla Bryant, Rachael Flam and Grace Garcia, who have gone above and beyond to encourage, lead and inspire their teammates this season,” head coach Tabitha Yim wrote in an email to The Daily. “We cannot wait to celebrate and honor them on Senior Day against Oregon State.”

Taking on and defeating a top-25 opponent on senior day will be a huge ask for the Cardinal, but not impossible.

Stanford will look to its two all-arounders, Bryant and reigning Pac-12 Coaches Choice of the Week sophomore Chloe Widner, to provide a strong foundation for each of the four events.

Two events the Cardinal will want to improve upon are the uneven bars and balance beam. Stanford was not able to put up at least five clean routines on both these events at the last meet against San Jose State, and if the team has any chance to defeat the Beavers, it would need to hit 20-for-20 for the meet.

“Our team goal is to get better and stronger with each practice,” wrote Yim. “It was a huge accomplishment for our team to progress to full lineups, and our goal is to continue building our depth, difficulty and consistency against Oregon State.”

The first routines are set for 12 p.m. PT on Sunday. The livestream can be found here.