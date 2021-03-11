Top 25 showdown on deck for women’s soccer

By Jenna Ruzekowicz on March 11, 2021

No. 21 Stanford women’s soccer (3-2, 2-1 Pac-12) will travel to Seattle to take on No. 22 Washington (4-0-2, 1-0-2 Pac-12) on Friday as the team searches for its fourth win of the season. In the previous 20 meetings, Stanford has won 19, losing only a single game to the Huskies in 1999.

The Cardinal has scored a total of 50 goals against the Huskies in the past 20 games and has averaged two and a half goals per contest. Stanford goes into this match with significant momentum after two straight wins, including a recent victory over Colorado secured with a spectacular last minute goal by junior forward Civana Kuhlmann.

Last season, Stanford defeated Washington 4-0, with all goals coming before the 50th minute. The Cardinal started the game off incredibly strong with back-to-back goals in the ninth minute. Fans can likely expect to see a physical game as well; the last matchup resulted in four yellow cards against the Huskies.

Good news came out of last week’s match as fans saw freshman defender Julia Leontini retake the field after picking up a knock while in Oregon two weeks prior. Other freshman power plays have come from forwards Samantha Williams, Sarah Paulson and Catherine Paulson, as well as midfielder Amy Sayer, all of whom have been making their mark so far this season.

Returning sophomores playing big roles include midfielders Maya Doms and Sierra Enge. Throughout the past two matches, Stanford fans have been given a glimpse into what the future of the program could look like.

Redshirt sophomore keeper Katie Meyer had two fantastic games last week with a clean sheet against Utah on Friday. Meyer will play a big role again on Friday as the Huskies look to pick up a win against the Cardinal.

Kick-off is set for 4 p.m. PT and can be watched here.