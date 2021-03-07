Full team, same result: Women’s gymnastics finishes third in first tri-meet of the season

By Jordan John Lee on March 7, 2021

Eight days after its shorthanded performance against San Jose State, Stanford women’s gymnastics returned to team competition on Sunday in a tri-meet against No. 16 Boise State and Pac-12 foe Washington. Although there were some bright spots throughout the meet, the Cardinal finished third, with Washington claiming the team title in Seattle.

Still working into form, the team had impressive individual performances, with sophomore Chloe Widner and senior Kyla Bryant leading the way in their debuts in the all-around this season.

The consistency of Widner across the four events helped her earn the all-around title with a 39.275 alongside Washington true freshman Skylar Killough-Wilhelm.

Widner snatched an additional two individual titles on the balance beam and vault with a 9.850 and 9.875, respectively. The beam title was shared with Boise State true freshman Emily Lopez.

Although she had a disappointing performance on the balance beam, Bryant bounced back on the floor exercise to earn the first 9.900 of the season for the Cardinal. She was just twenty-five thousandths shy of capturing the event title with Washington junior Amara Cunningham. Bryant finished fourth in the all-around.

Junior Morgan Hoang was the only Cardinal besides Widner and Bryant to score above a 9.800 in the meet. Hoang earned a solid 9.825 on the floor exercise to help the team earn above the elusive 49.000 on the event with a 49.050.

The uneven bars individual event title belonged to Boise State senior Emily Muhlenhaupt, who recorded a near-flawless 9.925.

With these bright spots in only its second meet of the season, there is hope that Stanford simply needs more repetitions under its belt to get in the rhythm of team competition again.

The Cardinal heads back to the Bay Area to compete against San Jose State for the second time this season on March 10, this time on Spartan turf. The dual meet will begin at 3:00 p.m. PT.