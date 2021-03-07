Juli Inkster Invitational on tap for women’s golf

By Gavin McDonell 2 hours ago

Coming off a record-setting performance at the Gunrock Invitational last week, Stanford women’s golf will head to the Meadow Club to compete in the Juli Inkster Invitational starting Monday. With one tournament victory already, the Cardinal is the clear favorite to take home the title.

Stanford’s lineup will include the freshmen duo of Rachel Heck and Sadie Englemann, sophomores Angelina Ye and Brooke Seay and junior Aline Krauter.

In the Cardinal’s remarkable 26-under-par performance at the Gunrock Invitational, Heck played nearly flawless golf. She started the week with a bogey-free 67 to capture the lead and never looked back. When the dust settled, she finished with a score of 11-under-par to win the individual title. She became the first Cardinal freshman to win in her tournament debut since Andrea Lee in 2016.

If not for Heck’s impressive play at the Gunrock Invitational, Seay’s golf might have been the story of the week. Seay torched the course in the afternoon round on Monday, making six birdies en route to a 67. A final round score of 71 brought her to 7-under-par for the tournament, finishing in a tie for fifth.

Englemann, Ye and Kratuer also posted under-par finishes in Sacramento. Englemann shot consistent rounds of 69, 72 and 71 to finish at 4-under-par. Ye and Kratuer both shot 3-under-par to place in a tie for eleventh.

The key this week for Stanford will be to successfully negotiate the Meadow Club greens. While the Alister MacKenize-designed course is not long, it is famous for its fast and undulating putting surfaces. The Cardinal, who posted a scoring average of 4.65 on the par fives last week, clearly have the ability to overpower the golf course. The real challenge, though, will be making putts.

Stanford will compete against 12 teams at the Juli Inkster Invitational, including Pac-12 rivals Cal, Washington and Washington State. The Cardinal is set to tee off early Monday morning in Fairfax.