Police Blotter: Arson, petty theft, hit and run

By Katie Reveno
This report covers a selection of incidents from Feb. 16 to Feb. 23 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety bulletin.
Friday, Feb. 19
- At 2:16 a.m., arson was committed at the Health Research & Policy Redwood Building.
- At 1:52 p.m., a hit and run incident of property damage occurred at the Stock Farm parking lot.
Monday, Feb. 22
- At 9:31 a.m., an unknown suspect logged into a victim’s social media account and altered their personal information at Potter House.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
- Between 7 p.m. on Feb. 22 and 7:50 a.m., petty theft of a bike occurred at Mirrielees Highrise.
