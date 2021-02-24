We need your help: All banner donations made today will support The Daily's new staff financial aid program.
Police Blotter: Arson, petty theft, hit and run

This report covers a selection of incidents from Feb. 16 to Feb. 23 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety bulletin.

Friday, Feb. 19

  • At 2:16 a.m., arson was committed at the Health Research & Policy Redwood Building. 
  • At 1:52 p.m., a hit and run incident of property damage occurred at the Stock Farm parking lot.

Monday, Feb. 22

  • At 9:31 a.m., an unknown suspect logged into a victim’s social media account and altered their personal information at Potter House.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

  • Between 7 p.m. on Feb. 22 and 7:50 a.m.,  petty theft of a bike occurred at Mirrielees Highrise. 

