Quick start propels men’s soccer in dominant win over USF

By Ells Boone on February 15, 2021

A standout performance for junior midfielder Will Richmond, who finished with two goals and an assist, contributed to a dominating performance for No. 4 Stanford men’s soccer (2-0, 0-0 Pac-12) in the team’s 5-0 victory over San Francisco (0-2, 0-0 WCC). The win was the fourth-straight shutout win for the Cardinal over USF.

Sophomore defender Keegan Tingey was also a key factor in the win, contributing a goal and two assists. The other goal scorers were redshirt junior forward Zach Ryan and senior forward Charlie Wehan.

In a complete performance, Stanford had 17 shots, while the Dons only recorded one.

The Cardinal controlled play from the kick-off, utilizing the same starting 11 from its season-opening win against Pacific. Its first chance of the game came in the 14th minute when sophomore forward Gabe Segal’s shot rose just over the crossbar. Four minutes later, Tingey unleashed a right-footed attempt from outside of the box that found the back of the net for Stanford’s first goal of the evening.

18' | 𝓖𝓞𝓞𝓞𝓐𝓐𝓐𝓐𝓛𝓛𝓛 ‼️@keegan_tingey fires off an unassisted goal from the left corner of the penalty box! Stanford leads 1-0!#GoStanford 🌲 pic.twitter.com/XABgIi59DM — Stanford Men’s Soccer (@StanfordMSoccer) February 16, 2021

In the 22nd minute, redshirt freshman midfielder Mark Fisher had a header cleared off the goalline by USF senior keeper Ruben Stuiver. Just two minutes later, Richmond cut into the box from the left side and fired a shot that bounced off of Stuiver’s fingertips and into the back of the net.

25' | 𝓖𝓞𝓞𝓞𝓐𝓐𝓐𝓐𝓛𝓛𝓛 ‼️



Richmond takes it himself! Second goal of the season for Will Richmond!#GoStanford 🌲 pic.twitter.com/rmwTFqNHcF — Stanford Men’s Soccer (@StanfordMSoccer) February 16, 2021

The Cardinal would keep pushing for more goals. In the 36th minute, Tingey’s cross found Ryan in the middle of the box, who was then able to simply tap home for Stanford’s third goal.

36' | Will ➡️Keegan ➡️ Zach



A winning connection to put the Cardinal up 3-0 💪#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/FckRV36hX5 — Stanford Men’s Soccer (@StanfordMSoccer) February 16, 2021

The Cardinal nearly had a fourth goal in the first half, as Hughes sent a header wide of the goalpost in the 41st minute.

Shortly after halftime, USF freshman forward Nonso Adimabua had his shot blocked by Stanford. That would be the Dons’ only shot of the match.

In the 59th minute, the Cardinal continued their scoring spree as Richmond found the back of the net again, this time from just outside the top of the box. His shot hit Stuiver’s hands and rolled in. Richmond has now scored three goals this season.

59' | Will Richmond is on a 𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 😤



He gets his second goal of the night to put Stanford up 4-0!#GoStanford 🌲 pic.twitter.com/bsYDwHlAXu — Stanford Men’s Soccer (@StanfordMSoccer) February 16, 2021

Stanford would then complete its scoring with a well-worked goal in the 78th minute. Redshirt junior forward Rhys De Sota sent a pass toward redshirt freshman forward Carlo Agostinelli in the middle of the box, who then layed the ball off for Wehan. Wehan was able to calmly slot the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal.

78' | Make it 5-0 Stanford ‼️



𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐢𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐧 from the center of the box for his first goal of the season!#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/F2qnQbY5eG — Stanford Men’s Soccer (@StanfordMSoccer) February 16, 2021

Overall, it was a dominant performance for the Cardinal. The Dons were rarely able to get past the midfield line with their attacks and did not have many answers for Stanford’s strike force.

The Cardinal will now begin its conference slate, traveling across the Bay to rival Cal on Saturday. The start time is set for 6 p.m. PST.

Contact Ells Boone at eboone24 ‘at’ stanford.edu.