Logan Panchot drafted 32nd

By Jeremy Rubin 2 hours ago

Senior midfielder/defender Logan Panchot was selected 32nd overall in the 2021 MLS Draft by the DC United on Thursday. He will forgo his senior season to enter the professional ranks this year.

In his three years on The Farm, Panchot started 59 of his career 62 games, stabilizing the back end of a Cardinal defense that won a NCAA Championship in 2017 and was a perennial championship contender. Over the course of his career on The Farm, he also contributed 11 assists and three goals, two of which were game winners.

He extends the streak of consecutive seasons of Cardinal drafted to six and becomes the 27th former Cardinal to enter the MLS.

Panchot will join a DC United team that finished 2020 with a 5-12-6 record, second lowest in the Eastern Conference. United gave up 41 goals in those 23 games, also second worst in the conference. The two-time Stanford captain will look to continue to stabilize the defense on his new team.

“Logan was a cornerstone of the program from day one of his freshman season,” said head coach Jeremy Gunn in a statement to Stanford Athletes. “He always displayed the courage and commitment that we champion, while also having the coolness and composure of a mature player. Having played three tremendous seasons for us, it was sad to see his senior year postponed, but hopefully this new opportunity will provide productive challenges and experiences for him.”

