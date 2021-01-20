Stanford strengthens COVID-19 protocols, threatens disciplinary action

By Tammer Bagdasarian on January 20, 2021

Students who do not meet Stanford’s COVID-19 testing requirements now risk losing access to all on-campus locations except for their residence, the University announced in an email to the on-campus student population on Wednesday. Stanford will require students to present a digital badge certifying that they are following COVID-19 protocols before they enter designated on-campus locations. If they miss three tests, students will be subject to administrative review for violating the Campus Compact.

The measures are part of a slate of expanded COVID-19 requirements that go into effect on Jan. 24, as the on-campus population for winter quarter nears its expected total.

The new guidelines require students to fill out an online Stanford Health Check every day. The Health Check includes an “on-site access badge” that displays green or red based on the individual’s reported symptoms and overall compliance with University protocols. According to the email, which was sent by Dean of Students Mona Hicks, Vaden Health Services Head James Jacobs and Vice Provost for Residential & Dining Enterprises Shirley Everett, students “should be prepared to show their badge upon entering any Stanford location, including Stanford Libraries and dining halls.” Beginning Feb. 1, students who present a red badge at a dining hall will be directed to pick up meals at an adjacent designated area.

If a student misses a test, their badge will turn red, but will be restored to green within 24 hours of the student’s next test and Health Check. After three missed tests, students will lose access to all campus locations that require a key card for entry other than their residence.

Stanford has previously struggled to enforce its COVID-19 protocols. In October, The Daily reported that the University had incorrectly notified multiple students that they had violated the Compact by failing to complete their COVID-19 screening within the required time frame. The University later attributed the error to “a mistake with our distribution list.” Now, amid heightened restrictions, a student falsely found in violation of testing protocol could immediately lose access to many campus buildings.

Students can submit a ServiceNow ticket if they believe that they received a message or lost access to campus buildings in error.

The University does not expect many students to lose access to shared spaces, according to the email.

“Our observation is the vast majority of students are doing everything they can to test on schedule and contribute to the overall health and safety of the university community,” Hicks, Jacobs and Everett wrote. “Again, we would like to extend our gratitude to all of you for your efforts.”

