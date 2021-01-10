The Daily is an independent nonprofit hit hard by COVID-19.
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Josh Hawley ’02 must resign

By

Sen. Josh Hawley ’02 (R-Mo.) has brought shame upon Stanford University and warrants our community’s unequivocal condemnation. His sycophantic, formal endorsement of election-integrity conspiracy theories has put our entire nation and system of government at risk. As Stanford students, we were all taught to respect facts, engage critically and debate honestly. For having debased these bedrock principles, and in doing so, sanctioned insurrection, Josh Hawley has earned the collective scorn and contempt of all Stanford students and alumni. He will not be forgiven nor his behavior forgotten. Resign, Josh.

Adam Freedman ’06 M.S. ’07

