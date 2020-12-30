The Daily is an independent nonprofit hit hard by COVID-19.
Men's Basketball

Pac-12 matchup postponed for men’s hoops

By

Stanford men’s basketball (5-2, 1-0 Pac-12) was scheduled to play its first road game of the Pac-12 season on Thursday against Oregon State (4-3, 0-1 Pac-12). However, due to COVID-19 contact tracing and testing results within the Beavers’ program, the matchup has been postponed.

The change was announced mid-afternoon on Wednesday by Stanford, adding that the schools will work with the Pac-12 to try to find a new date to play the game. 

This news comes as the sixth cancellation or postponement on Stanford’s schedule this season, all due to Covid-19. 

Stanford’s matchup against no. 21 Oregon (6-1, 1-0 Pac-12) is still scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. PT on Saturday. The Cardinal will look to extend its win streak to five and pull off its first victory against a ranked team of the 2020-2021 season.

Contact Teddy Solomon at tedsol 'at' stanford.edu.

