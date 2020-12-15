University offers optional COVID-19 tests to students before arrival, confirms winter testing plan

By Ari Gabriel an hour ago

The University clarified its winter quarter testing protocol — which will involve optional tests before coming to campus, two tests upon arrival and twice-weekly testing afterward — in a Monday email to students.



In a change from fall quarter testing, the University is offering optional pre-arrival testing through the third-party vendor Binx, which will provide at-home COVID-19 testing throughout the United States, according to the email from Vaden Health Services director Jim Jacobs and Dean of Students Mona Hicks.



The University encouraged students to order their at home testing kit today and to use the kit eight days before their arrival on campus. Hicks wrote that students who test positive through the Binx home tests should file a help ticket with housing assignments and secure message Vaden Health Center medical director Robyn Tepper through the Vadenpatient portal.



Once on campus, students will be tested at their dorm locations, then tested at Tresidder Union, according to the email.



The University is also encouraging students to book their first appointment with campus testing vendor Verily seven days before arriving on campus. The University faced challenges providing enough testing slots to meet student demand over winter break



The Verily testing center will move from the Arrillaga Alumni Center to Tresidder Union for winter quarter.



Students that test positive once on campus will receive a call from Vaden and will be provided on-campus isolation housing, meal delivery and medical care. Additionally, Hicks wrote that isolation housing will be overseen by both medical professionals and Student Affairs staff members.



Contact Ari Gabriel at arijgab ‘at’ stanford.edu

