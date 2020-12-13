Fran Belibi makes first career slam dunk

By Daniel Martinez-Krams 2 hours ago

With under a minute left in the first half, No. 1 Stanford led its rival from across the Bay 39-15.

Sophomore forward Fran Belibi picked off a sloppy pass from Cal’s Ornela Muca. No one from the Bears chased after her with any determination. Taking full advantage of the runway, Belibi dunked for the first time in her collegiate career.

Since her freshman season, the Belibi dunk has been a staple of Stanford’s pregame routine. Last year, there was some inconsistency. This year, Belibi’s hops have no bound.

As a sophomore, she became the first player to dunk in a high school girls’ basketball game in the state of Colorado. She and Candace Parker won the dunk contest at the McDonald’s All American Game. Parker played under Pat Summitt at Tennessee, the same coach Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer is one half short of tying for the winningest coach in college women’s basketball.

After the dunk, the Stanford bench went wild, but the response was otherwise muted in the empty Haas Pavilion. A minute later, when the half ended, Belibi celebrated with fellow sophomore forward Ashten Prechtel.

Contact Daniel Martinez-Krams at danielmk ‘at’ stanford.edu.