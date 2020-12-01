New county restrictions shift Stanford football schedule

By Daniel Martinez-Krams on December 1, 2020

Stanford football will relocate to Seattle, Washington, on Tuesday in response to Santa Clara County’s Nov. 28 revisions to health directives. The team’s next game is an away contest against the University of Washington scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. PT.

“All recreational activities that involve physical contact or close proximity to persons outside one’s household, including all contact sports, will be temporarily prohibited,” the new COVID-19 directive said.

As of Monday, King County, where Seattle is located, is experiencing a seven-day average of 8.6% positive COVID-19 tests. Santa Clara County’s seven-day average is 3.3%.

After the game, Stanford’s operation will shift to Corvallis, Oregon, where it will face Oregon State. Returning to Stanford to play Oregon State, the game’s original location, would not have been possible under the current restrictions, which require people entering the county to quarantine for 14 days upon return from travel of more than 150 miles.

The football program has not experienced a true positive test since before Sept. 28, and its athletes are tested more than seven times per week. The team did, however, experience a testing protocol error before the season opener.

Santa Clara County moved to the purple tier on Nov. 16.

The restrictions also led to the cancelation of the No. 2 women’s basketball’s game against San Diego on Monday. The implications for women’s and men’s basketball remain unclear.



Cybele Zhang and Jeremy Rubin contributed reporting.

